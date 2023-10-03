scorecardresearch
Karanvir Bohra treats his show’s entire unit with 'prasad' made by his mom

Karanvir Bohra recently expressed his gratitude and love for his mother through a touching and heartwarming gesture.

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who has returned with his portrayal of Viraj Dobriyal in the television show, ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’, recently expressed his gratitude and love for his mother through a touching and heartwarming gesture. The actor treated the entire unit of the show with the “prasad” made by his mother.

The actor took to social media to share the personal moment with his fans, revealing the beautiful bond he shares with his mother.

He wrote, “My mommie makes homemade prasad every Thursday and gives it down at the mandir. This time she made prasad for the entire unit of ‘Saubhagyavati bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’ and specifically asked me to serve everyone with my own hands”.

He further mentioned, “I would anyway have done it, but I love how moms still treat us like babies and give us instructions. I never want this relationship to change”.

This heartfelt message showcases the importance of cherishing the enduring bond between a mother and her child. Bohra’s willingness to serve Prasad to the unit, following his mother’s request, reflects the deep-rooted values and traditions he holds dear.

Meanwhile, ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’ airs Monday through Saturday on Star Bharat.

