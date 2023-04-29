scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Karanvir Sharma overcomes his fear of heights for 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actor Karanvir Sharma, who is seen as Haider in the show, talked about overcoming his fear of heights while shooting a sequence

By Agency News Desk

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ actor Karanvir Sharma, who is seen as Haider in the show, talked about overcoming his fear of heights while shooting a sequence in which he has to save Ghazal (Richa Rathore) from committing suicide by jumping off a cliff.

Sharing the incident, the actor said that it was quite a challenging scene for him as he is scared of heights.

Karanvir said: “I believe you can overcome your fears only by facing them and that is why I decided to perform this stunt on my own despite having altophobia. I am really afraid of heights and never thought I would be able to perform such stunts. When I got the opportunity, I didn’t want to miss it and decided to face my fear.”

He has been part of several TV shows and films including ‘Siyaasat’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani’, ‘Zid’, ‘Blank’, ‘A Thursday’, and many more.

The actor said it was not easy for him to be on the cliff for three to four hours and it turned out to be an unforgettable moment for him.

“Being on that cliff for three to four hours was one of the most difficult times of my life and only I know how I was feeling. Nevertheless, it was an experience that I will never forget, and I can finally say I have faced and have overcome my fear,” he added.

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs on Zee TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shruti Haasan in upcoming Nani film
Next article
Immunisation: 'Need to catch up on time lost with Covid', say experts
This May Also Interest You
News

Planet Marathi Group to launch Marathi digital news vertical

News

Priyanka Chopra: ‘Citadel’ is an attempt to blend in audiences from across the world

Technology

Samsung SDI net profit up 28% on robust EV battery demand

Technology

TEPCO says tanks for nuclear wastewater at Fukushima plant won't be full until Feb

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flaunts her boss babe grey pantsuit in style

News

Playing a character who is not like her excites Alma Hussein

News

John Stamos got Olsen twins fired from 'Full House' at 11 months old due to crying

Sports

Final hearing in case on election of Indian chess federation's secretary on May 1: Dongre

Technology

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office to avoid probe

Sports

Akhil Rabindra Opens 2023 European GT4 Season with 7th place finish in Italy

Sports

I would love to see Kohli captain again, says Ravi Shastri (Ld)

News

Zoe Saldana says she won't reprise Gamora's role after 'Guardians Vol. 3'

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs

Technology

Adobe expands India footprint, opens new office to host 2K employees

Health & Lifestyle

UK begins first human trial of new Zika vaccine

Sports

New Zealand U19 squad selected for World Cup qualifiers

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Suyash is an amazing talent, he's a guy of the future', Varun Chakravarthy praises young KKR leg-spinner

Technology

CCTVs in UP jails equipped with AI system

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US