Sonu Sood announces on-ground auditions for MTV Roadies Season 19

Bollywood actor, philanthropist, and the host of the previous season of MTV Roadies – Sonu Sood was recently seen in Amritsar gearing up for the next season of MTV Roadies and announcing the most awaited on-ground auditions for Season 19! Kickstarting the season’s audition announcement, the video shows him prepping with some sugarcane juice for a journey that promises to be replete with Kaand, referring to the teaser launch, and logo reveal of the show’s latest season – ‘Karm ya Kaand’, which has created a stir amongst excited fans.

Not just that – the actor also mentioned some mysterious additions to the upcoming season. Will they be the ones who create some major Kaand? Fans can only wait and watch to find out!

Excited about the upcoming season, Sonu Sood said, “MTV Roadies has consistently redefined the meaning of adventure for viewers across the country. I’m thrilled to be back with a new season of MTV Roadies. It’s going to be a thrilling and twisted ride of entertainment, courage, and adventure – I can tell you that!”

MTV Roadies has carved a niche for itself as a genre-defining adventure reality television show and a clutter-breaking phenomenon for the youth. With the glorious theme of ‘Karm Ya Kaand’, MTV Roadies season 19 is set to return with its much-anticipated on-ground auditions, giving aspiring candidates a chance to become a part of the greatest journey of their lives!

Stay tuned to this space to know more about the on-ground auditions and more, of ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’!