'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': New 'khatra' looms with a mystery 'Undercover' agent

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' is packing in its ultimate dose of adventure, thrills and action as the show takes it to the next level

By Agency News Desk

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is packing in its ultimate dose of adventure, thrills and action as the show takes it to the next level and aims for newer ground with its unprecedented week known as ‘Undercover’ which will present a new ‘khatra’ for contestants.

When the Saturday episode kicks off, the contestants will secretly nominate another contestant, through a text, who they think is the master of intrigue and strategy. The thumb rule is that the name cannot be discussed with other contestants as confidentiality is key.

During a thrilling undercover operation which will occupy centre stage, turning one lucky contestant into the ultimate secret agent for the entire weekend. This unknown agent will get an edge over others and with this position, certain benefits if he/she will be able to keep their identity under wraps.

In this ‘Undercover’ episode, the spotlight will shift to the mystery person who will take the reins, plunging the contestants into new feats of dangerous challenges.

The fear of fanda (the loop) will get terrifying in the first stunt of the week as the three contestants will be tasked to remove flags from three cages kept underwater while carrying three heavy bags.

Right after that, the fear of snakes will take the front-row seat in the upcoming water tank stunt. This will be a partner stunt where the contestants must conquer their deepest fears as they cut the tangled net inside the tank and pass the creepy crawlies to their partner.

In the following stunt titled ‘meet me halfway’ the fear of heights will be dialed up to a 11 as the contestants must jump from one swinging platform to the next, holding flags in the shortest time.

Following the Saturday ‘khatra’, the Sunday episode will commence with the danger signal ‘Code Red’, where contestants will try their luck in guessing the undercover agent. A correct answer will throw the agent directly into the elimination stunt, while a wrong guess will put the rest of the contestants on the brink of elimination.

The first stunt of the episode ‘rotating beam’ will pump up the adrenaline and the rush will go to a massive high as the chosen contestants must retrieve flags from each of the four corners of the beam without toppling over. 

During the elimination stunt, the contestants must make a pillar structure with the blocks placed inside the ice-cold water tank in the given timeline. The one who executes the task well enough will be spared the termination.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on Colours.

