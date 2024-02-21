Maera Misshra realises her dream of historical romance with ‘Pracchand Ashok’

Actress Maera Misshra, who will play a cameo role of a mystical character in the show ‘Pracchand Ashok’ shared how privileged she feels to be a part of the historical romance, adding that the genre had been on her wish list for a long time. The magnum opus fetaures Maera as the Vishkanya.

Talking about the same, Maera, who is known for ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ and ‘Udaan’, shared: “I’m honoured to have joined a show that has wowed the audience with its stunning visuals and compelling storytelling. I feel privileged to be a part of the historical romance as this genre had been on my wish list for the longest time.”

“Although my role as Vishkanya is brief, it promises to be a dramatic one and I can’t wait for the audience to experience the twists and turns my entry brings to the show,” added Maera.

Starring Adnan Khan as Samrat Ashok and Mallika Singh as Princess Kaurwaki, the show unravels a love story of the two historical legends who are poles apart, but destiny brings them together amid an ambition for power and the desire to be loved.

In the current storyline, amid Samrat Ashok and Devi’s wedding preparations, a Vishkanya attempts to seduce and kill the former.

Despite her efforts, Samrat Ashok remains alert and confronts her, revealing that he knew her true identity all along.

‘Pracchand Ashok’ airs on Colors.