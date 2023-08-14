scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Manish Raisinghan recalls delightful childhood memories of I-Day

Manish Raisinghan went down memory lane, and recalled 'delightful' childhood memories of Independence Day festivities.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Manish Raisinghan went down memory lane, and recalled ‘delightful’ childhood memories of Independence Day festivities. Manish is currently seen as Karan Pratap Singh in the show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’. Talking about the Independence Day, he said: “Independence isn’t just a word; it’s an emotion that empowers us to soar as individuals and as a united nation. As an Indian, I take immense pride in this freedom.”

“On this Independence Day, I’m grateful for the week off, a rare treat, and I plan to celebrate by indulging in some ‘me time’ and cherishing moments with my loved ones. Reflecting back, I recall the delightful childhood memories of Independence Day festivities, where games like the spoon and lemon race added a special charm, followed by awards that filled my heart with joy,” shared Manish.

The actor urged people to be responsible citizens. “Each one of us, regardless of our perceived impact, can make a difference. Begin by transforming yourself – small actions today can ripple into extraordinary change tomorrow,” he added.

The show is about Kavya (Priyanka Dhavale) and Karan Pratap Singh. Since Karan has come back, Kavya is trying to accept him as her husband and slowly the viewers will get to see Karan and Kavya’s love story.

On the other hand Kunal (Karan Khanna) is back as a changed man he is no longer the old clever and cunning man but it will be interesting to see if this is just a charade or he is actually trying to mend his ways.

‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Meanwhile, Manish was also last seen in the social drama series ‘Nima Denzongpa’, that aired on Colors.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'I was not able to finish', Hardik Pandya accepts blame after India's series lose to Windies
Next article
Doja Cat says 'it's true' to Illuminati rumours in trolling post
This May Also Interest You
News

Doja Cat says 'it's true' to Illuminati rumours in trolling post

Sports

'I was not able to finish', Hardik Pandya accepts blame after India's series lose to Windies

Health & Lifestyle

Fat burning during exercise varies widely between people: Study

News

Shabana Azmi hoists the Tricolour in Melbourne to celebrate Independence Day

Technology

India's sterilisation equipment mkt to reach $170 mn in 2033: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunt her hot look in black checkered bralette outfit with husband Nick Jonas

Sports

He will be discussed by the selectors: Robin Uthappa vouches for Tilak Varma's inclusion in ODI WC squad

News

Zachary Levi calls out Hollywood for output of 'garbage' content

Sports

A defeat like this will surely dent India's confidence: Salman Butt

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan taken to doctor ahead of finale

Technology

Krafton India, JioCinema partner to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023

Technology

CarTrade Tech completes acquisition of OLX India's auto business for Rs 536 cr

News

'KBC' has become an integral part of my life, says Amitabh Bachchan

Sports

'Hunger, fire is missing, we live in an illusion': Venkatesh Prasad slams ordinary Indian team after WI T20I series loss

News

From 'Jugnu' to 'Tabahi', Badshah to perform in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale

News

Ed Sheeran surprises fans by working a shift at Lego store

News

Jason Momoa warns against visiting Maui amid wildfire

Technology

Nord CE 3: Well-designed 5G phone with impressive performance

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US