scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Parekh family set to return with 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan' on Diwali

Parekh family from the Indian television show 'Khichdi' is set to return in a film titled 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan',

By Agency News Desk
Parekh family set to return with 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan' on Diwali
Parekh family set to return with 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan' on Diwali

The iconic Parekh family from the Indian television show ‘Khichdi’ is set to return in a film titled ‘Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan’, sequel to the 2010 film ‘Khichdi’, and will see the Parekh family bringing laughter and craziness to the fore. Born as a stage play, ‘Khichdi’ is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved as a movie, webseries and will now have an adventure comedy sequel. 

The film has been written and directed by Aatish Kapadia. The sequel promises to take the audience on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family’s dynamics. The film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD).

It is set against the backdrop of Diwali, and touches upon the themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the power of family bonds.

‘Khichdi’, which first came into existence as a stage play, follows the story of a Gujarati family called Parekhs, who live in an old mansion. The joint family encounters many typically Indian situations, but they try to solve it in the most unconventional ways. They want to sell their ancestral property and move out and form their own nuclear families.

But the head of their family does not agree. He gives them the choice to walk out and survive on their own, but nobody is ready to let go of the money that is due to them.

Produced by Hatsoff Productions, ‘Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan’, will be released in cinemas on Diwali.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gut microbiome can raise risk, severity of HIV, EBV disease
Next article
Carry Minati's new rap single 'Jalwa' is inspired by Cleopatra
This May Also Interest You
News

Badshah: 'Hip-hop pushes you to be you, minus the facades'

Sports

England striker Harry Kane agrees Bayern Munich move, set for medical on Friday: Reports

Sports

Hales, Pooran, du Plessis, Rossouw among 6 batters nominated for upcoming BBL overseas draft

News

'Jawan' has a strong take on women empowerment, says SRK

News

'Vijay Varma's versatility can take him to all kinds of places in the world,' says KJo

Technology

Amazon plans to drop dozens of in-house brands as it battles costs, regulators

Technology

BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants

Technology

Uttar Pradesh records maximum cases of cancer

News

Rob Lowe reveals why he walked out from critically acclaimed 'The West Wing'

Technology

Innovations, strategy drive realme's exceptional 51% Q2 growth in India

News

Josh Lucas shot underwater scenes for 6 to 8 hours for 'Black Demon'

Sports

Even Jadeja is not playing…don’t want anyone to miss key events, says Rohit on missing T20Is v Windies

News

Martin Sheen lends support to docu-film on US labour trafficking

News

Carry Minati's new rap single 'Jalwa' is inspired by Cleopatra

Technology

Gut microbiome can raise risk, severity of HIV, EBV disease

News

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth reveal newborn son's name

News

Adam Sandler to star with daughters Sadie, Sunny in new film 'You Are So Not Invited…'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare receives ‘Best power-packed performer of Television industry’ award

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US