Parth Samthaan on his bond with Niti Taylor: There’s a lot of friendly competition

Actor Parth Samthaan has opened up on his bond with the ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ co-star Niti Taylor, sharing how they have evolved over the course of the show, adding there was a lot of friendly competition between them.

The youth-centric cult romantic drama has now introduced a spin off titled ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan #MaNan Hacked’, an engaging social experiment for MaNan fans. Parth plays the character of Manik, while Niti portrays Nandini in the show.

The ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan #MaNan Hacked’ offers viewers a sneak peek into exclusive conversations between Manik and Nandini, including other characters.

Talking about his bond with Niti, Parth shared: “In season one we used to compete with each other to perform well, there was a lot of friendly competition. If this person did a scene so good then I should do better.”

“But we have evolved from season one, and now we help each other to do better that’s how we have grown throughout the ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ journey. I think right now whatever phase we are in as co-actors, it’s perhaps as compared to the previous seasons the best one. We have chilled together. We have got to know each other,” he said.

Speaking on #MaNan Hacked, Parth commented: “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has always been about love, and viewers will witness more insights into Manik and Nandini’s story as they get access to their personal chats.”

“The fans have supported #MaNan throughout their journey, from their initial college romance to them living together and working on the dynamics of their relationship as adults.”

“It feels surreal looking at the benchmark that we have set through ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ with every season, the plot getting thicker and holding the audience’s attention,” he added.