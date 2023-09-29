Playing character with grey shades was intriguingly unique experience for Hiten Tejwani

Popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani is all set for his new drama series ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’, where he will essay the role of Avinash Sharma; an unsuspecting tourist with a dark past in Kashmir. Talking about his role, the actor said that playing a character with shades of grey is a unique and intriguing experience.

Detailing his character, Hiten Tejwani said: “To embody the character of Avinash is both thrilling and demanding as the character has layers of ambition and manipulation. Playing a character with shades of grey is quite intriguing. Plus, it is also a new experience for me and my fans who haven’t ever seen me doing such a role on television before.”

“It will also be interesting for viewers to uncover the truth about Avinash’s past and how Kashmir holds a great relevance in his life,” he added.

‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ presents a gripping narrative which unfolds against the backdrop of the beautiful landscapes of Kashmir Valley. Alongside Hiten, the show also includes actors Isha Sharma and Nishant Malkani who respectively portray the roles of Pashminna and Raghav.

The series is also a story of differing perspectives, many shades of grey, love and the intertwining destinies of characters who are bound together in their journey through some unknown force.

Hiten Tejwani’s character of Avinash Sharma is an entitled, self driven, narcissistic, ego-maniac with a strong desire for control, power and influence. He shares a deep bond with Raghav and firmly believes he holds an irreplaceable role within Raghav’s family.

‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ premieres on Sony SAB in October.