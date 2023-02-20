PriyAnkit fans: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals she has an upcoming project with Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is receiving immense love and fame from the audience ever since she stepped out of Bigg Boss 16.

Well, it seems there is good news for all the #Priyankit fans. Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen together once again. After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 16, Ankit signed a new project in Junooniyatt. As much as fans were filled with joy to see the handsome hunk on the screens again, they also missed the sizzling chemistry between his real as well as reel life chemistry with best friend and Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Priyanka was snapped by the paparazzi where she revealed that she is looking for a 2 BHK apartment. When asked when she and Ankit will work together again, the actress smiled and replied, “Priyankit ke sabhi fans ko main yahi bolna chahungi ki agar humein saath mein dekhna chahte hain, merko aur Ankit ko saath mein ek project mein, toh I think jald hi!” So we now have confirmation about a reunion.