Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Remo D'Souza: 'Dance + Pro' will bring Indian tadka to celebrate love for desi moves

Remo D'Souza, who is all set to be back as judge on the show 'Dance + Pro', shared his excitement on the return of the show after two years, saying they will be adding Indian tadka to it.

Renowned choreographer of the Indian film industry Remo D’Souza, who is all set to be back as judge on the show ‘Dance + Pro’, shared his excitement on the return of the show after two years, saying they will be adding Indian tadka to it.

The seventh season of ‘Dance Plus’ is titled as ‘Dance + Pro’, and fans can once again anticipate the apex of the dance reality show.

With the camaraderie of Remo and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, ‘Dance Plus’ is all set to continue its legacy of keeping audiences hooked on their television screens with Dance + Pro.

This year, the show is poised to honour the authenticity of Indian dance styles.

Through a distinctive homage to the great Michael Jackson, Dance+ Pro’s latest promo seeks to emphasise the show’s nativity and relevance to Indian culture.

Talking about the same, Remo shared: ” ‘Dance Plus’ has been one of the most loved shows on Star Plus since its launch eight years ago. The show enjoys a lot of respect among the audience, as it is seen as a platform for raw talent across the country.”

“I’m really excited now that we’re back after two years. This year we will be adding some Indian tadka to ‘Dance Plus’ by celebrating our love for desi moves,” he added.

Dance + Pro will air on Star Plus from December 16, and will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

