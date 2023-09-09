scorecardresearch
Rishabh Jaiswal finds a sister in ‘Roadies’ gang leader Rhea Chakraborty

Rishabh Jaiswal finds a sister in 'Roadies' gang leader Rhea Chakraborty
Rishabh Jaiswal, who is currently seen in TV youth-based reality show ‘Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’ reveals finding a sister in Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. Rishabh said: “I’m enjoying my journey in Roadies and since the beginning of the show I’m in the gang lead by Rhea Chakraborty. I’m sharing a good bond with her.”

“She motivates me to perform well. She reminds me that it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. The season will be known for us. She’s kind and humble. I found a sister in her and refer her as.. Didi, off camera,” he added.

Rishabh came into the spotlight after he participated in ‘MTV Splitsvilla Season 14’ and later acted in TV shows ‘Anupamaa’ and ‘Kundali Bhagya’ is keen on contesting more reality TV shows.

He added : Till date, I enjoyed my experience with two reality TV shows and learnt a lot that normally we fail in our lives. Reality shows are great in terms of grooming your personality. And I wish to contest more such shows.”

“I find them very exciting, promising and at the same time challenging too. I’m waiting for more opportunities to experience a new reality show.

‘Roadies’, which premiered its first season in 2003, has come a long way since then and has remained a popular show among youth.

The current 19th season featuring Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati as two gang leaders promised to be an action-packed season, with a thrilling theme based on ‘Karm Ya Kaand’.

3
