Rohit Suchanti gets injured performing daredevil stunt for ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’

Actor Rohit Suchanti spoke about a minor injury that he received while shooting for a daredevil sequence for the show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’. He said that despite the challenges, he was happy giving the perfect shot.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ has kept its audience entertained with its gripping storyline and the twists and turns in Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) lives.

The show has gained a loyal fan base and #RishMi has become a household name. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi and Lakshmi finally got married after facing countless adversities in their love life.

As they move towards this new life journey as a happy married couple, Malishka (Maera Misshra) puts their life in danger by bumping their car with a truck and throwing them down a cliff.

And while shooting for the same sequence, Rohit happened to injure himself on the outdoor shoot. Rohit hangs on the edge of a cliff for an upcoming sequence in the show.

Despite feeling nervous and scared, he decided to take up the challenge to do the stunt himself. Even though the team took all the necessary precautions, he did face a minor setback when he got slightly injured during one of the shots.

However, he didn’t give up and completed the stunt without any complaints.

Talking about the same, Rohit said: “Ever since I started playing the character of Rishi, I have tried my best to showcase his depth through various means, such as performing intense crying scenes, fighting with the goons on multiple occasions, etc.”

“But on television shows, we rarely get the opportunity to perform stunts, so when I was first informed about it, I was thrilled. This sequence came at the right time because I hoped to try something new,” he shared.

Rohit went on: “Although hanging on the edge of a cliff in the soaring heat was one of the most challenging things I had to do, accomplishing it and giving the perfect shot made me very happy.”

The show airs on Zee TV.