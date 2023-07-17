scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Ruhi Chaturvedi faced an early exit, as the first contestant to be eliminated from the thrilling adventure of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

By Agency News Desk
Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Ruhi Chaturvedi is the first evicted contestant of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Television star Ruhi Chaturvedi faced an early exit, as the first contestant to be eliminated from the thrilling adventure of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

Ruhi’s tryst with the show started on an exhilarating note as she got her wish of performing a chopper-related stunt.

This stunt marked host Rohit Shetty’s entry on the show and had contestants clinging to a cargo bag tied to the chopper by a rope.

Unfortunately, Ruhi lost her grip on the bag and plunged into the water body below the chopper. Her mettle was tested in another stunt that required her and Anjum Fakih to strike a balance on a two-storied see-saw glass tunnel while Ruhi handed the flags to Anjum, who had to paste the flags on the other end of the tunnel.

The khatra element was that both the stunt partners had to crawl across the slippery glass and maintain a balance to avoid the risk of falling into a vast water body from a height.

The highlight of the episode for Ruhi was that she lived her dream of pulling off an action movie stunt by having her car topple over a trolley.

In the last stunt of the episode, Ruhi confronted her fear of reptiles and snakes as she was tasked with escaping a coffin by unlocking herself with keys placed in boxes filled with phobia-inducing creatures.

Bidding farewell to ‘KKK 13’, Ruhi shared: “Even if my ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ journey was short and sweet, it was worth it. I learnt a lot about myself and how to train my mind in the face of fears. I’m going to treasure these lessons for life. It was a pleasure to have spent time with some of the kindest and nicest people in Cape Town.”

“Some of the contestants on the show are now my friends. Everyone was competitive and they handled their fears in a commendable way. I’m grateful for the viewers and contestants who’ve rooted for me. A huge shout-out to Rohit sir for encouraging us all to fulfill our potential,” she added.

This season’s lineup boasts a diverse range of contestants from various backgrounds, including seasoned actor Rohit Bose Roy, Bollywood sensation Daisy Shah, popular television stars like Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, and Sheezan M Khan.

Additionally, rapper Dino James, singer and songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, and Moroccan model Soundous Moufakir have added their unique flair to the competition.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on COLORS.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'
Next article
Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

Sports

Playing in Rourkela was a good stepping stone for international matches, says Bhumiksha Sahu

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz finally reveals her mystery man, shares romantic pictures from their date night

News

Vicky Kaushal says he's 'in awe' of Katrina Kaif's 'magic everyday'

Sports

Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon is something that I dreamt about since I started playing: Alcaraz

Technology

Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Technology

Daily use on Meta Threads drops by 50% amid new sign-up surge

Technology

Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Flatheads

News

Sonam hails 'insanely talented' Alcaraz from Wimbledon's Centre Court

Technology

Google working on 'Connected Flight' mode for Android: Report

Technology

Microsoft, Sony sign agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Sports

There is only one king, and that is King Kohli: Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports

Calleri fires Sao Paulo to win over Santos

Sports

Host Matildas call for greater women's football support on FIFA World Cup eve

Sports

Ingebrigtsen improves 1,500m European record in Poland

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US