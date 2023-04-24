scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shehnaaz Gill was body shamed during Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz Gill opened up about how she changed herself after being body-shamed brutally during her stint on the reality show.

By Pooja Tiwari

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, the actress says she was driven to put her best foot forward in the industry after gaining popularity through the reality TV show.

Recently in an interview, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about how she changed herself after being body-shamed brutally during her stint on the reality show.

She told the news about how she worked on improving herself. She said, “I changed myself, worked on myself. When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on ‘Bigg Boss’ about being fat and was body-shamed… Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear salwar-suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward.”

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
ISRA, IMI sign historic agreement to safeguard interests of music industry
Next article
S.Korea reports 10 more mpox infections
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Akhil Rabindra Opens 2023 European GT4 Season with 7th place finish in Italy

Sports

24 years on top: Sachin's fight against injuries & inspirational comebacks

Technology

Sundar Pichai took home $226 mn in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Sports

Europa League: Sevilla beat Manchester United to roar into semifinals

News

Salman Khan has a message for SidNaaz fans

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers, Warner guide Delhi Capitals to 4-wicket win over KKR

Technology

All legacy Blue check marks to go away today, Musk says 'quite a day'

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway's 83, Shivam Dube 52 help Chennai Super Kings post 226/6 against RCB

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran-led Punjab win toss, elect to bowl first against Kohli-led Bangalore

News

Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean after 'disappointing' Coachella headline set

Technology

Tim Cook, Rajeev Chandrasekhar discuss boosting manufacturing, exports

Sports

Shergill takes initiative for resumption of Bullock Cart race at Kila Raipur games

News

Radhika Madan: I crave for uncertainty, which drives me to challenge myself at every step

Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Brought the high confidence from ODIs into this season, says Siraj after his 4/21

Sports

IPL 2023: I have told my captain, you can make me bowl anywhere, says LSG's Avesh Khan after last-over heroics

Technology

SpaceX's Starship successfully launches first orbital test flight

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs

Sports

'We are getting threats': Bajrang, Sakshi, other grapplers reach Jantar mantar to begin protest again

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US