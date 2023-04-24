Shehnaaz Gill was body shamed during Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, the actress says she was driven to put her best foot forward in the industry after gaining popularity through the reality TV show.

Recently in an interview, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about how she changed herself after being body-shamed brutally during her stint on the reality show.

She told the news about how she worked on improving herself. She said, “I changed myself, worked on myself. When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on ‘Bigg Boss’ about being fat and was body-shamed… Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear salwar-suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward.”