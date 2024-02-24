How Sidhu Moose Wala, Ranveer Singh inspire Eklavya Sood

Actor Eklavya Sood, known for his role in the web series ‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani,’ has shared insights into his process of bringing his character, Harsh, to life. Drawing inspiration from his own past and surroundings, Eklavya infuses a childlike excitement and energy into Harsh’s character, reminiscent of his younger self. He emphasizes the importance of music in staying connected to the emotions required for the role, particularly finding inspiration in rap songs by artists such as Sidhu Moose Wala, Krishna, Karan Aujla, and Ranveer Singh.

Eklavya’s approach to acting involves keen observation of people and their nuances, which he then incorporates into his performances. He describes this as a process that initially required learning but eventually became second nature, allowing him to naturally absorb elements from his environment.

In portraying characters authentically, Eklavya draws from a mix of observation, imagination, and personal experiences. He highlights the challenge of continuously observing everything around him but underscores the beauty of the subconscious mind, where nuances and memories are stored.

‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’ features an ensemble cast including Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, and Reem Sameer Shaikh, and is available for streaming on Sony LIV.