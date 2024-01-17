HomeTVNews

Sumbul Touqeer slams ‘Bigg Boss 17’ makers for 'dragging' in contestants' personal lives

Sumbul Touqeer has come out in support of Munawar Faruqui, after his personal life has been dragged repeatedly in ‘Bigg Boss 17’

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Sumbul Touqeer has come out in support of Munawar Faruqui, after his personal life has been dragged repeatedly in the show. Taking to her X handle, Sumbul, shared her thoughts on the reality show for dragging people’s private lives.

She wrote: “After watching some clips of this season, it saddens me how a person’s private life is dragged on a show which is entirely based on different perspectives. The game or the show should not have anything to do with a person’s life outside the house…”

Along with the comment, she added #Munawar, pointing towards the incidents inside the house after Ayesha Khan made shocking claims and allegations against Munawar Faruqui.

