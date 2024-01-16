HomeTVNews

Suniel Shetty to join Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on 'Dance Deewane'

Suniel Shetty joining forces with actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, in the upcoming season of dance-based reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

By Agency News Desk
Suniel Shetty to join Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on 'Dance Deewane'
Suniel Shetty | Madhuri Dixit Nene | Dance Deewane_ pic courtesy Instagram

Actor Suniel Shetty will be joining forces with actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, in the upcoming season of dance-based reality show ‘Dance Deewane’. This season is set to elevate the entertainment quotient, uniting three generations of phenomenal dancers.

Renowned for his diverse journey in the film industry, marked by unparalleled versatility, Suniel is all set to play a pivotal role in identifying the next generation of dance superstars.

Taking their seats on the coveted judges’ panel, Suniel and Madhuri are ready to share their invaluable insights, offer constructive critiques, and infuse the show with their infectious energy, all in the quest to unearth the nation’s next dancing sensation.

‘Dance Deewane’ will air on Colors.

SourceMadhuri Dixit
SourceSuniel Shetty
Previous article
75th Emmys: 'Succession', 'The Bear' tie with 6 wins, 'Beef' follows with 5
Next article
Remembering evergreen hero Prem Nazir on his 35th death anniversary
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates