Surbhi Chandna confirms getting married soon to her boyfriend Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna, who has kept her relationship with Karan Sharma private, is now ready to marry him.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Surbhi Chandna and boyfriend Karan Sharma
Surbhi Chandna and boyfriend Karan Sharma_pic courtesy instagram

Surbhi Chandna, who has kept her relationship with Karan Sharma private, is now ready to marry him. They have been dating for a few years and have been considering marriage for some time.

Surbhi Chandna attended friend and former co-star Shrenu Parikh’s wedding in Vadodara with Karan Sharma.

She shared a series of photos on her Instagram and captioned, ‘Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now #Estd2010’

In the photos, Surbhi is seen with her boyfriend Karan Sharma along with a dog and also a name plate that says “My Humans are getting married’

Surbhi Chandna started her television journey with a small role in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ and was later seen in ‘Qubool Hai’. She rose to fame with ‘Ishqbaaaz’ as Anika. She was last seen as Naagin in Naagin 5.

