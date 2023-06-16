'Vanshaj' actor Akshay Anand says the show offers valuable lesson about trust

Actor Akshay Anand, who plays the role of Premraj in the television show ‘Vanshaj’, has shared that the show, which revolves around family politics and complicated relationships, offers a valuable lesson about trust in life.

Giving viewers a peek into the lives of a business family, the show presents the conflicts related to inheriting a legacy business.

Akshay Anand said: “The show offers a valuable lesson to viewers about trust in life. It reminds us that if even our own family can disappoint us, then anyone else has the potential to do the same. However, alongside this message, the audience witnesses how Yuvika challenges the age-old norms of succession and stakes a claim based on capability to helm the Mahajan family’s legacy business.”

He further mentioned: “Through my character, they will learn about the significance of family values and observe how a father, who once held great wealth, manages to endure and persevere even when faced with being stripped of everything and pushed to the brink. These are the key takeaways that the audience will carry with them”.

The show also stars Anjali Tatrari as Yuvika, Puneet Issar as Bhanupratap, Mahir Pandhi as DJ, and Gireesh Sahdev as Dhanraj.

Akshay Anand plays the role of a devoted father who finds himself entangled in a web of secrets endangering his family’s peace in the show.

Talking about his character’s bond with the show’s lead character, he said: “The relationship between Premraj and Yuvika is very warm. The show will explore how the father handles his daughter, who is uncertain about her life choices. The portrayal of this relationship will resonate with audiences, offering them an opportunity to connect with and enjoy the characters’ journey of self-discovery and the role parents play in helping achieve their goals.”

‘Vanshaj’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.