scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

1st in-ear wearable device to help decode long Covid-related brain fog

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 21 (IANS) An American digital health company has developed a 24/7 in-ear wearable device that measures blood flow to the head and helps understand the mechanisms behind long Covid-related brain fog.

The device by STAT Health can predict symptoms such as dizziness, brain fog, headaches, fainting, and fatigue that occur upon standing.

These are common symptoms for illnesses like long Covid, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), and other orthostatic (caused by standing) syndromes.

The STAT wearable is the world’s smallest, and even smaller than some invisible-in-the-canal hearing aids. It can be worn in-ear 24/7 – even while sleeping and showering.

STAT uses an optical sensor instead of ultrasound and taps into a shallow ear artery to measure a proxy to ultrasound-derived cerebral blood flow — the blood supply to the brain in a given period of time.

“It’s well understood that the ear is a biometric gold mine because of its close proximity to the brain and major arteries. This allows for new biometrics such as blood flow to head and blood pressure trend to be possible,” said Daniel Lee, co-founder and CEO of STAT Health, in a statement.

“In addition, the ear is largely isolated from data corruption caused by arm motion – a problem that plagues current wearables and prevents them from monitoring heart metrics during many daily tasks. The ear is really the ideal window into the brain and heart,” he added.

The device also incorporates an accelerometer, a pressure sensor, temperature sensors, AI edge computing, multi-day battery life, and a micro solar panel.

It auto-detects a user’s every stand to track how heart rate, blood pressure and blood flow to head changes in response. It distills that into an Up Score to track time spent upright, and a Flow Score to help users pace their recovery by watching for blood flow abnormalities.

STAT then learns about each user’s unique body over time to provide personalised coaching to promote healthy lifestyle choices, such as informed hydration/salt intake, and paced rehab.

The device, clinically tested at Johns Hopkins and peer-reviewed in the March 2023 issue of Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), has shown to predict fainting minutes before it happens.

–IANS

rvt/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Exercise may up stroke risk in people with blocked arteries: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Exercise may up stroke risk in people with blocked arteries: Study

News

For Aastha Gill, 'music is the best medium to convey feelings'

News

World Music Day: Rashmeet Kaur's 'Dil Khanjar' draws inspiration from the '90s

News

Kakar sisters: 'AI-generated music won't replace human creativity anytime soon'

Sports

N'Golo Kante leaves Chelsea to join Saudi Arabia champions Al Ittihad

Sports

Ashes 2023: When you are nailing opposition; make sure you finish the deal, advises Vaughan to England

Technology

Employees sue Musk's Twitter over failure to pay 2022 bonuses

News

Super star Yash visits temple of family deity, hints at new project

Technology

Google to let users respond to access requests for Workspace files easily

Health & Lifestyle

TN Health Dept to organise 100 medical camps on June 24

News

Neha Dhupia practised pre natal yoga during her pregnancy

News

Jennifer Lawrence wants to 'put more light on women's suffrage in Afghanistan'

News

'Lust Stories 2' trailer blends lust with humour to paint a quirky picture

News

Vidya Balan turns detective to solve mysteries in 'Neeyat'

News

T-Series brings Freddy Daruwala and Zaara Yesmin together for the Ultimate Wedding Anthem ‘Sadi Gali 2.0’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins showed antidote to Bazball approach is ice in the veins, says Justin Langer

Technology

7 firms to recall over 320,000 vehicles over faulty parts

News

‘Adipurush’ makers change Bajrang’s ‘tere baap ka’ line

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US