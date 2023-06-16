scorecardresearch
300 villagers fall ill at a religious programme in Rajasthan's Dausa

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, June 16 (IANS) Around 300 people fell ill due to food poisoning after eating at a religious programme in Rajasthan’s Dausa, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. on Thursday at Pakhar Chowdaki village under Mandawar police station area of Dausa with the participants complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

As per information, Mahendra Bairwa, a resident of Pakhar village, got a government job as a teacher in Delhi recently and hence, organised a religious programme of Savamani in the village on Thursday.

Villagers were invited for a mass feast but shortly afterwards, they complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain and were rushed to hospital in private vehicles and ambulances.

On getting information of the food poisoning, Dausa CMHO Dr Subhash Bilonia also reached Mahuva Hospital where sick people were being treated.

A medical department team also reached the spot to treat the sick and also sent food samples, including laddoos, puris, vegetables, and pulses, for examination.

Mahuva MLA Omprakash Hudla also reached Mahuva and Mandawar hospitals to know the well-being of the patients.

At present, the health of most of the sick people is said to be improving.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
