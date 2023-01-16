scorecardresearch
Advance life support ambulance turns saviour for jallikattu injured in TN

By News Bureau

Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) The Advance Trauma Life Support Ambulance, which was deployed for the first time during a jallikattu competition at Avaniapuram, turned saviour for critically injured bull tamers.

The Jalikkattu event, which was held on Sunday on Pongal day, as usual led to injuries to several bull tamers and spectators.

Around 75 people, including bull tamers and spectators received injuries during the competition, but 22 people suffered major injuries. Two among these 22 were critically injured, according to the medical team that treated them.

Vinoth Kumar, Medical Officer of Madurai Municipal corporation while speaking to the media persons said, “The Advance Trauma Life Support Ambulance, which was stationed for the first time during a jallikattu event at Avaniapuram, helped save the lives of two critically injured bull tamers. The situation could have turned worse if this ambulance was not present at the spot.”

It may be noted that 737 bulls and 257 bull tamers participated in the Avaniapuram jallikattu in which 11 rounds of competition took place. The Tamers and assistants were required to have an RT-PCR negative certificate as also a second dose Covid -19 vaccine certificate to participate in the event. Fitness certificate of bulls was also required to participate in the jallikattu.

Vijai of Solai Alagapuram was adjudged as the best bull tamer and received a car as the first prize. He had tamed 28 bulls during the event. A bull of Kamesh of Kaathendhal was the best bull and the owner received a motorbike as the prize.

Entertainment Today

