Beauty and wellness gurus to Bollywood stars share their top tips

This new year, if your goal is to achieve a celebrity-like appearance and prioritise your health and skin, Audible has you covered! You can explore from leading experts such as Dr. Jaishree Sharad (skincare specialist to Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez), Vasudha Rai (Mira Kapoor’s beauty and wellness confidante), Munmun Ganeriwal (nutritionist behind Taapsee Pannu’s impressive physique), and Dr. Siddhant Bhargava (nutrition consultant to Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan).

They share invaluable tips on health, beauty, and wellness. Check out some interesting tips from their titles highlighted below:

Skincare tips

The Skincare Answer Book by Dr. Jaishree Sharad – She has worked with celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. With over two decades of mastery in cosmetic dermatology, she unveils the coveted beauty secrets (especially for the winters) that have left celebrities glowing on and off the screen.

Tip: Choose the right moisturiser based on your skin type. “You can choose your moisturiser based on your skin type (dry, oily, combination or sensitive) and the climate. If you have oily skin, choose a water or gel–based, non-comedogenic moisturiser. If you have dry skin, you need a cream-based moisturiser. If you have acne-prone skin, opt for a water-based moisturiser. If you have sensitive skin, you will need a moisturiser with minimal preservatives and no fragrance,” shares Dr. Jaishree.

Tip: Seasonal dryness or oiliness? Use cleansers, choosing a suitable sunscreen, and considering supplements. Addressing concerns like skin peeling despite moisturiser use, Dr. Jaishree sheds light on an essential winter skincare routine saying, “Use non-foamy soap-free cleansers. Avoid washing your face more than once or twice a day. Apply a skin repair cream which contains glycerine and ceramides, thrice a day.”

“Use a mineral sunscreen; Avoid using all active serums till your skin heals. Take supplements of Vitamin E and Omega 3 fatty acids while avoiding exfoliation too.”

Beauty

The Book of Holistic Beauty by Vasudha Rai – She is trusted by none other than Mira Kapoor for that radiant glow! She is a seasoned author and columnist boasting over two decades of expertise in the industry. In this audiobook, Vasudha shares tips on beauty routines and how meditation, nutraceuticals, and gut health affect our skin.

Tip: Take special care of the beauty blind spots – your neck and elbows. “Treat the neck like a second face, using extra serum and creams separately. Apply leftover creams and serums on forearms to elbows. Massage the neck regularly with 25 upward strokes daily. Afterward, massage the sides from under the ear towards the collarbone with a couple of downward strokes for lymphatic drainage.”

Tip: Keep those beach vibes alive! Say no to chemical exfoliants on sun-kissed skin. Vasudha recommends using simple yet effective practices. She asserts, “Use a loofah twice a week in the shower to exfoliate the body. Choose oil or body lotion to moisturise while still damp. For rough texture on hips and upper thighs, apply glycolic acid toner before bed. Prescription retinoids also work well, but avoid scrubbing if using chemical exfoliants. If regularly going to the beach, avoid using chemical exfoliants on these areas.”

Nutrition tips

Yuktahaar by Munmun Ganeriwal – She is an award-winning nutritionist and exercise consultant behind the brilliant physique of stars like Taapsee Pannu and Nayanthara. Over the last 19 years, she has worked to combine traditional Indian foods, ancient Indian yogic practices and Ayurveda principles with gut microbiota study to understand and help fight obesity and other diseases.

Tip: Emphasise the importance of mindfulness in every bite! “What matters most about food is not calories or nutrients, but whether it has been cooked by a human being or a corporation.” Munmun’s wisdom extends beyond mere dietary advice; she advocates for a mindful and stress-free eating environment.

“You have to sit down to eat. This means you can’t eat while walking or standing, and the worst I have come across is lying down and eating. Eat in a clean place that is free from clutter. Avoid taking meals at your work desk, on the bed, on the couch and in your car (you got that right, you shouldn’t drive while eating),” she advises.

Tip: Eat an early dinner. Ensure 12 hours of fasting between that last meal of your day and the first of the next day. Aligning with both ancient wisdom and modern science, Munmun shares her circadian rhythm insights. “Our circadian rhythm expects us to eat during the day when the sun is shining.

The first light of morning resets the master clock in our brain, and similarly, the first meal of the morning resets all other organ clocks. By having a hot, herbal drink soon after you wake up, you reinforce the message that it is morning to the clocks in our liver and digestive system,” she explains.

Kya Lifestyle Hai by Dr. Siddhant Bhargava – He is the go-to nutrition expert for celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Sara Ali Khan, has not only cracked the code to personalised nutrition but has also transformed the lives of over 4,500 individuals.

Tip: Rev up your metabolism and curb hunger. Aim for 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight. Dr. Siddhant Bhargava simplifies the intricacies of nutrition. Addressing the often-overlooked macro-nutrient protein, he states, “For every kilogram of your body weight, you are required to consume a minimum 1 gram of protein. Incorporate paneer, pulses, chicken, eggs, fish, soya, milk, curd, etc. in your diet.”

“If you don’t consume enough protein, your body will use your muscles for the same, resulting in muscle loss and a dip in your metabolic rate. If your metabolic rate decreases, losing weight will become tougher because the calorie deficit will also decline.” He concludes with a powerful mantra for boosting metabolic rates, “The more you eat protein, the less it will make you hungry.”

Tip: Master the synergy of nutrition and exercise to unlock optimal results for weight loss. Dr. Siddhant shares, “Whenever you’re trying to lose weight, to burn calories, do not do only cardio. You have to be doing a combination of cardio and strength training like gym, yoga, pilates – anything where you’re working against resistance because if you don’t do this, your body will again start burning muscle.”

“Whenever a calorie deficit is created, your body needs to get the required calories from your body itself to burn. Your body can burn either fat or muscle and since fat is a reserve, it is simpler for your body to burn muscle.” He ends by saying that preventing muscle loss is an important part of one’s weight loss journey.

Your skin care routine might be skin appropriate…But is it age appropriate?



