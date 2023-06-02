BHU scientists get German patent for checking Covid virus

Varanasi (UP), June 2 (IANS) Scientists from the Centre for Genetic Disorders, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have been granted a German patent for coming up with a novel therapeutic approach against Covid-19, using sominifericin, a phyto molecule which inhibits the growth and proliferation of the SARS CoV-2 virus.

The patent has been granted by the German Patent and Trade Mark office (DPMA) to the team of researchers led by Prof Parimal Das, for their work which is being considered as breakthrough research in the fight against Covid-19.

Coordinator, Centre for Genetic Disorders, Prof Parimal Das, one of the lead researchers, said, “This German patent is a testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to finding innovative solutions to combat the SARS CoV-2 virus. We believe that the somnifericin phyto molecule growth inhibitor has the potential to make a significant impact in the ongoing battle against this global pandemic.”

According to him, the inhibitor holds significant potential as an effective weapon to combat the SARS CoV-2 virus, which has posed a global threat to public health.

“This breakthrough development aims to provide a novel approach in containing the growth and proliferation of the virus, potentially leading to improved treatment options and preventive measures. The innovative system harnesses the power of the somnifericin phyto molecule to effectively inhibit the growth of the SARS CoV-2 virus,” he added.

The interdisciplinary team of researchers has spent considerable time and effort in developing this cutting-edge solution, combining their expertise in virology, pharmacology and molecular biology.

He said that the research team’s breakthrough discovery has opened up new possibilities for the development of antiviral therapies and preventive measures against the SARS CoV-2 virus.

He further said that with the patent protection in place, the research team is now poised to further explore the potential applications of the somnifericin phyto molecule growth inhibitor.

They are actively seeking partnerships and collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare organisations to accelerate the development and eventual deployment of this ground-breaking innovation.

