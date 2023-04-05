scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

'Can hear through video conferencing ', SC to lawyers amid rising Covid cases

By News Bureau

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday, while considering the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, said the apex court is willing to hear lawyers through video conferencing.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud and comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala, citing the recent media reports, said the court is willing to allow advocates to appear before the court through the hybrid mode. The Chief Justice said, “We can hear you through video conferencing mode also”.

India on Wednesday reported 4,435 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day jump since September 2022, according to the Union ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

The number of active cases stands at 23,091, the data showed. With the surge in the past 24 hours, the tally has climbed to 4,47,33,719. Also, 15 deaths reported during the same time span has pushed the toll to 5,30,916.

As per the ministry data, the national Covid recovery rate was pegged at 98.76 per cent. While one death each was reported from Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan, four each were reconciled by Maharashtra and Kerala.

–IANS

ss/dpb

Previous article
Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' garners 1.5 billion YouTube views
Next article
Pinterest expands Creator Inclusion Fund to 5 more countries
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her beauty in blue dress while promoting her marathi film ‘School College Ani Life’

Technology

SpaceX Starship's 1st test flight may takeoff on April 10: Report

Technology

Pinterest expands Creator Inclusion Fund to 5 more countries

News

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' garners 1.5 billion YouTube views

News

Kajal Chauhan aspired to be a jurist before following her passion for acting

News

For Gashmeer Mahajani, films & web series are more satisfying than daily soaps

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twinning in black for a date

Sports

Harris, Garth, Graham and Litchfield added to Australia Women contract list

Health & Lifestyle

Indian study shows how Covid accelerates progression of dementia

News

Hunt for Pushpa begins: Makers release intriguing video on sequel

News

Kareena lauds her crew as she kick-starts Day 2 of 'The Crew'

News

Priyanka Chopra flaunting her high thigh blue dress in style with Richard Maddon at Citadel premiere

Health & Lifestyle

At 4,435, India sees highest one-day rise in Covid cases since September 2022

Technology

US-based Hyland Software to layoff 1,000 employees, has India presence

News

Jr NTR to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'

Sports

IPL 2023: Need to improve collectively as a batting unit to get better results, admits Ajit Agarkar

Sports

Freiburg flabbergast Bayern to progress into German Cup semis

Technology

Amazon enters generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US