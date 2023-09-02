scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Chemotherapy services in 30 hospitals to strengthen infrastructure to cure cancer: PM Modi

Narendra Modi on Friday while lauding Union Minister Bhupender Yadav for launching chemotherapy services in 30 ESIC Hospitals

By Agency News Desk
Chemotherapy services in 30 hospitals to strengthen infrastructure to cure cancer PM Modi
Chemotherapy services in 30 hospitals to strengthen infrastructure to cure cancer PM Modi pic courtesy news agency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while lauding Union Minister Bhupender Yadav for launching chemotherapy services in 30 ESIC Hospitals across the country said it will strengthen the infrastructure to cure cancer and benefit people.

“Commendable effort to strengthen the infrastructure to cure cancer. It will benefit several people across the nation,” the Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a post by the Minister.

Yadav, who is also the Minister in-charge of Labour and Employment, on Thursday wrote on X, “Extremely delighted to have launched Chemotherapy Services in 30 ESIC Hospitals across India during the 191st meeting of the ESI Corporation.”

He said the launch is a step in the direction of realising Prime Minister’s vision of all-round welfare of our Shram Yogis in India’s Amrit Kaal.

Yadav further said with the start of in-house chemotherapy services, insured workers and their dependents will be able to get better cancer treatment at ease.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Michael Jackson biopic to explore 'good, bad and ugly' of late icon
Next article
India records 49 new Covid cases
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US