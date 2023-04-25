scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Chinese study finds flu virus in dogs edging closer to humans

By Agency News Desk

Beijing, April 25 (IANS) Scientists in China have identified strains of influenza A-H3N2 virus, circulating in dogs that might be gaining the capacity to spill over into humans.

Influenza A viruses in animal reservoirs have repeatedly crossed species barriers to infect humans. H3N2 avian influenza or bird flu viruses first transmitted to dogs around 2006 and have since formed stable lineages in the canines.

A team from the China Agricultural University analysed swabs from more than 4,000 dogs.

The findings, published in the journal eLife, showed that the H3N2 canine influenza viruses (CIVs) are able to recognise the human-cell receptors and hold the potential to replicate in humans.

“We found that, during adaptation in dogs, H3N2 CIVs became able to recognise the human-like receptor, showed gradually increased hemagglutination (HA) acid stability and replication ability in human airway epithelial cells,” they wrote in the paper.

Further, they found that “human populations lack immunity to H3N2 CIVs, and even preexisting immunity derived from the present human seasonal influenza viruses cannot provide protection against H3N2 CIVs”.

“Our results showed that canines may serve as intermediates for the adaptation of avian influenza viruses to humans. Continuous surveillance coordinated with risk assessment for CIVs is necessary,” the researchers said.

To evaluate the infectivity and transmission ability of H3N2 CIVs in dogs, the team deliberately inoculated six dogs with the known dog flu strains.

The dogs became mildly ill, with most severe symptoms including fever, sneezing, wheezing, and coughing.

While so far, there is no human infection reported with the H3N2 CIVs, the team cautioned that “dogs might increase the opportunity of viral cross-species transmission to humans”.

According to experts, the research highlights the role pet dogs could play as a possible “patient zero” for a future dog flu outbreak, The Telegraph reported.

It is “pretty clear” the bird flu H3 strain has become a dog-specific virus, Prof James Wood, the head of the department of veterinary medicine at the University of Cambridge, was quoted as saying.

“The changes in the canine virus apparently are making it better adapted to transmit within mammals, as you might expect after such a long period in dogs,” he noted.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
UAE jails actress Chrisann Pereira in ‘planted’ drugs case, kin to appeal to PM, MEA
Next article
PM Modi lays foundation stone for country's first digital science park
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Video of dancer in mosque raises Uyghur anxieties about China's attacks on religion

Sports

Barcelona Open: Alcaraz overcomes Evans, sets up final with Tsitsipas

News

Punjabi web series ’25 25 50′ announced

Sports

IPL 2023: Massive respect for Ishant for the way he bowled, says Kuldeep Yadav after DC's first win

Technology

SpaceX's Starship ready for second launch attempt on Thursday: Musk

Sports

Sindhu, Saina, and Prannoy to lead India's challenge in Badminton Asia Championships 2023

News

Dino Morea battled 40 degrees in 4 layers of clothing for 'Agent'

News

'Afwaah' trailer shows Bhumi, Nawaz's characters on the run

News

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 teaser features Salman Khan’s cameo as Bhaijaan

News

Sufi singer Bismil to perform in US for 'Bismil ki Mehfil' tour

Technology

Netflix to finally crack down on password sharing, upgrades ad-supported plans

News

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her boss babe look in orange pantsuit for Citadel promotions

Health & Lifestyle

Jharkhand: 150 fall sick after having food at village fair

Sports

Pakistan Govt extends tenure of PCB Management Committee

Fashion and Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt glows as she is spotted at airport in casual look

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs

Technology

AI tech like ChatGPT can be used to aturbocharge fraud: FTC's Lina Khan

News

Ewan McGregor to star in drama series 'Lodi' in development at Amazon

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US