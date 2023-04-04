scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Covid cases in UP cross 500 mark

By News Bureau

Lucknow, April 4 (IANS) Active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh have crossed the 500 mark with 91 more persons testing positive for the virus, according to the latest health department data.

Of the new cases, Lucknow has reported 13, Gautam Buddha Nagar 10, Ghaziabad 15 and Lalitpur 20, even as the daily recoveries stood at 20.

In the state capital, while Chinhat, NK Road and Sarojini Nagar recorded two cases each, Alambagh, Aliganj, Qaiserbagh, Indira Nagar, Mohanlalganj, Chowk and Tudiyaganj saw one case each.

Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, said that as four more patients were declared recovered in Lucknow, the number of active cases in the city stood at 59.

“A majority of Covid patients are in home isolation. A few admitted to hospitals for treatment of other illnesses have tested positive during their stay,” said Vikasendu Agrawal, the state surveillance officer.

–IANS

amita/ksk/

Previous article
IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Conway, Moeen power CSK to victory in grand homecoming (ld)
Next article
S.Korea sees new Covid cases amid increased spring excursions
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Elon Musk changes Twitter's blue bird logo with 'Doge' meme

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea sees new Covid cases amid increased spring excursions

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Conway, Moeen power CSK to victory in grand homecoming (ld)

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Spots in the next round still up for grabs

Sports

Jamshedpur FC take on Mumbai City for AFC Champions League Group Stage spot

Sports

IPL 2023: Moeen, Deshpande, Santner star as Chennai beat Lucknow by 12 runs

Sports

With Williamson injured, Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in Pakistan ODI series

Sports

Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 1: Dennerby cautiously optimistic for winless India v Kyrgyz Republic

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers in focus as Delhi Capitals look to bounce back against Gujarat Titans (preview)

Technology

Hackers stole data in network security breach: Western Digital

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Conway, Dhoni, Rayudu star as CSK post 217/7 against LSG

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: Top teams win their matches on Day 6

Sports

Orleans Masters 2023: Saina top Indian in contention; Satwik-Chirag too back in action

News

Richard Madden decided against going to Sanjay Gandhi National Park because of an unwanted friend

News

Watch Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2 teaser

Sports

Always good to get a series win, so the spirits are high, says South Africa coach Rob Walter

Technology

China among 12 nations participating in G-20 Science-20 meet in Tripura

Sports

IPL 2023: Might be able to turn the arm over tonight, says Ben Stokes on bowling against LSG

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US