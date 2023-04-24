scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Covid driving telemedicine, RPM market growth: Report: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) The market for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring (RPM) has been rapidly expanding, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for remote healthcare delivery, according to a report on Monday.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, stated that RPM devices are estimated to grow to a market value of $1.2 billion by 2025, while the market for telemedicine is projected to reach $185.6 billion by 2026.

RPM devices allow healthcare providers to monitor patients’ health metrics from a distance.

This technology provides early detection of health problems and can prevent unnecessary hospital visits, making it an attractive option for both patients and providers.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also being integrated into telemedicine and RPM, enabling providers to analyse data from remote monitoring devices and gain valuable insights into patient health,” said Cynthia Stinchcombe, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

Stinchcombe noted that the technology also has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes as well as reduce healthcare costs.

In addition to these developments, telemedicine is also becoming more accessible to patients.

Virtual consultations allow patients to connect with their healthcare providers from anywhere, and market growth is being driven by the convenience and cost-effectiveness of virtual visits as well as the availability of high-speed internet and mobile devices.

“The expansion of telemedicine and RPM is expected to continue in the coming years, as these technologies become increasingly vital to the healthcare industry,” Stinchcombe said.

“With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the growing demand for virtual healthcare, telemedicine and RPM are poised to play a critical role in delivering healthcare services to patients around the world,” she added.

–IANS

rvt/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
XBB.1.16 variant drives global surge in Covid cases, deaths
Next article
Indian gaming CEOs slam Google's 'jagirdari' 30% tax on apps
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora shares cozy photos with their boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya lauds tele-consultation services in Goa

News

Here's why Trisha, Jayam Ravi lost blue ticks from their Twitter handles

Sports

Europa League: Sevilla beat Manchester United to roar into semifinals

News

Drew Starkey to star alongside Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer'

News

Malayalam superstar Mammootty bereaved, his mother passes away at 93

News

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon blew all their ‘Good Will Hunting’ money in 6 months

Sports

Swiatek wins second straight WTA Stuttgart title

Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer returns as Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Technology

Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC biz takes a beating

Sports

IPL 2023: We'll try to play a near-perfect game in our upcoming matches, says Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel

Technology

Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy increases risk for flu

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana to administer CorBEvax from April 19

Fashion & Lifestyle

Daniel Craig, daughter are 'bonding' over 'Star Wars,' says wife Rachel Weisz

Health & Lifestyle

Video of dancer in mosque raises Uyghur anxieties about China's attacks on religion

News

K-Pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band ASTRO passes away at 25

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Dube fifties; Desphande's three-fer help CSK prevail over RCB in run-feast (Ld)

News

Raja Kumari’s ‘The Bridge’ is a pandemic baby!!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US