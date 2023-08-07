scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G visits Lok Nayak Hospital; issues instructions for treatment of cancer patients

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K Saxena on Monday visited Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH) and took stock of the recently installed modern Linear Accelerator and CT Simulator Machine (LINAC) for treatment of cancer patients.

The L-G instructed the Director to optimise its utilisation by making it function in multiple shifts.

The LINAC was procured recently at a cost of Rs 38.7 crore provided by the Government of India and is meant to provide latest radiotherapy to patients.

However, the machine has been facing several teething problems and operational issues including voltage fluctuations which has led to the machine faltering on many occasions, requiring technicians to be called from USA for its.

The machine also lacks of sufficient trained manpower to operate the machine. It has led to the machine being used for treating just 18 patients in the last one month since its installation against its capacity of serving 10-15 patients per shift.

The L-G visited the hospital during a visit to the Dilli Gate-JLN Marg-Asaf Ali Road area.

The L-G instructed the Director to run the LINAC to its optimum capacity for the speedy treatment of the cancer patients, who have been waiting in queue for their radiotherapy.

The machine provides targeted laser-guided beam radiotherapy, which specifically targets the cancer cells only and does not destroy the surrounding healthy tissue.

This 360 degrees rotatory radiotherapy machine can be used for treatment of any type for cancer.

The LG asked for more technicians to be trained for operating the machine and instructed that in the interim four more personnel be sent to Mumbai for a two-months training immediately.

The annual footfall of patients in Radiotherapy Department of LNH is nearly 20,000 while the inpatient count stood at 1384. This new state of art LINAC unit is one of the best in Delhi.

The existing Radiation Oncology Department of LNH has been upgraded to Tertiary Care Centre (TCC) with 100 per cent funding provided by the Government of India under National Programme for Preservation & Control of Cancer Patients, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases & Stroke (NPCDCS).

A grant-in-aid of Rs. 38.7 crore was allotted to the LNH for procurement of two machines namely Modern Linear Accelerator and CT simulator, hich have been installed in the department last month.

The state-of-the-art Modern Linear Accelerator (True Beam) is the most advanced high energy X-ray and electron generating machine which offers the most precise and accurate Radiotherapy treatment.

The machine will be useful for most the common cancers like brain tumours, head and neck cancers, breast cancer, gastrointestinal tumours, male and female genitourinary cancer and paediatric tumours.

These machines will be a boon for poor cancer patients as treatment with these advanced machines costs around Rs two lakhs or more in corporate hospitals and this facility for the treatment is available free of cost in the LNH.

This advanced machine is not available in any other government hospital in Delhi.

–IANS

atk/dan

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Athletics: World body ratifies world records for Kipyegon, Girma and Perez
Next article
From bliss to battles: 5 series that depict strained marital bonds
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's World Cup: Kerr returns as Australia storms into quarterfinals

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan get past Punjab FC 2-0 for second consecutive win

Sports

Golf: Korea’s An registers fourth runner-up finish of career at Wyndham Championship

Technology

Scientists discover highest-energy light coming from Sun

Sports

WI v IND: Nicholas Pooran fined 15 per cent match fee for criticising umpires

News

From bliss to battles: 5 series that depict strained marital bonds

Sports

Athletics: World body ratifies world records for Kipyegon, Girma and Perez

News

Helen Flanagan says she's '33 and thriving' on her birthday

News

A light-hearted dare game leads to skeletons tumbling out of the closet in '1001 Nunakal'

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi says his brotherly camaraderie with Prem continued off screen

Sports

Scottish Open: Aditi to play Women’s Open, ISPS Handa with 70 in last round; Diksha in hunt too

News

Neeraj Ghaywan never felt like outsider as he took the reins of 'Made In Heaven 2'

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Malaysia beat Japan 3-1, seal berth in knockouts

Technology

Antibody-based therapies may help fight influenza B: Study

News

Shankar Mahadevan on 'Shiv Chalisa': This breathless rendition seeks to mirror eternal nature of Lord Shiva

Technology

How you feel about sleep can shape your well-being

News

Sargun Mehta to new cast of 'Udaariyaan': 'You have really big shoes to fill'

Technology

Explained: How Data Protection Bill aims to safeguard Indians’ privacy

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US