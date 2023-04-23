scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Lung transported after creating 12-km green corridor

By Agency News Desk

Gurugram, April 23 (IANS) The Gurugram traffic police on Sunday created a 12-km green corridor for an ambulance to help transport a lung from Nagpur by air from IGI Airport to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

DCP (traffic), Virender Vij said, “Due to the green corridor, the ambulance covered a distance of 12 km from the Gurugram-Delhi border to Medanata hospital, Sector-38 in 6 minutes, from 9:09 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., while it can take 15-20 mins during peak hours.”

As the time frame for transplanting organs is often limited to seven to eight hours, owing to heavy traffic congestion, the ambulances often lose critical time.

“Gurugram traffic police coordinated with Delhi Police to ensure signal-free green corridor be established on the route to allow saving of critical time and timely delivery of organ to the patient,” he said.

–IANS

str/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'She still wants me to join Army or get a govt job': I-League winner Lhungdim yet to impress his mother
This May Also Interest You
News

'Chashni': Roshini makes plans to stop her elder sister entering her house

News

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

News

Priyanka Chopra looks red hot in off shoulder gown at Citadel London Premiere with Nick Jonas

Health & Lifestyle

Guwahati Police Commissioner tests Covid positive

Technology

Elon Musk working on 'TruthGPT' as ChatGPT alternative

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers, Warner guide Delhi Capitals to 4-wicket win over KKR

News

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma starrer ‘Dahaad’ premiere announced

Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran has handled Punjab captaincy well in Shikhar's absence, says Harbhajan

Sports

1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya's heroics help Sri Lanka to a massive win against Ireland

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare flaunting his crazy dance moves with Shantanu Maheshwari

News

Lily Collins drops major hint over future of hit series 'Emily In Paris'

Technology

Ashwini Vaishnaw shows Tim Cook how rail travel is going through a transformation

Technology

Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels from all media accounts

Fashion and Lifestyle

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar introduce AI-Powered Tia Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Brought the high confidence from ODIs into this season, says Siraj after his 4/21

Sports

BCCI announce increase in prize money for all men's and women's domestic tournaments

Technology

TCS best place to work in India, esports platforms make it to top list

News

Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in 'Shravani'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US