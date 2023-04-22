scorecardresearch
K'taka logs 537 fresh Covid-19 cases

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) Karnataka registered 537 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, state health department said on Saturday.

As per official statistics, 15 persons have died in the last 15 days in the state.

Sources in the health department said situation is turning “serious” and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,027.

The positivity rate for the day is 3.06 per cent and weekly total positive rate is 3.52 per cent.

Bengaluru reported 367 fresh Covid cases and 360 discharges. There are 1,337 total active cases in Bengaluru Urban district. Many districts have started reporting Covid cases in double digits. Shivamogga reported 30 cases, highest after Bengaluru.

Health department is on alert in Mysuru which recorded 18 cases, Belagavi (14), Vijayanagar (12), Davanagere (12), Ballary (10) district. All other districts reported cases in single digits except six which logged zero infections.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
Robot-assisted surgeries will transform healthcare in country: Indian-origin surgeon
National Poker Series India draws to a close with record participation
