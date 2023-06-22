Medical Commission extends recognition of Assam's two medical colleges

Guwahati, June 22 (IANS) The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the recognition of two of Assam’s medical colleges to run MBBS courses there.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Gauhati Medical College and Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh have been given NMC’s nod to run the MBBS courses with 170 and 156 seat intake respectively.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Sarma wrote, “The National Medical Commission has recognized Assam Medical College and Guwahati Medical College for another 5 years, with 170 and 156 seats respectively in the MBBS course.”

However, another medical college in Barpeta namely Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College is yet to receive the NMC’s nod.

Earlier, these three medical colleges were found to be not complying with the standards set by the Commission and there were possibilities that the institutions may lose the recognition.

During an assessment by the undergraduate medical board of NMC, several lapses were noticed in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Assam Medical College ad Hospital (AMCH), and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College (Barpeta Medical).

CCTVs and Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance systems were found to be non-functional during the inspection which are mandatory according to NMC’s guidelines.

