scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

MP govt hospital doctors go on indefinite strike

By News Bureau

Bhopal, Feb 17 (IANS) Medical services across all state government-run hospitals and healthcare centres were disrupted as doctors went on an indefinite strike on Friday,

The protest began at Bhopal’s Gandhi Medical college, and was joined by over 10,000 doctors across Madhya Pradesh.

A junior doctor told IANS that medical services of not only district level hospitals but primary and community health centres in remote and rural areas will also remain suspended until the state government accepts their demands.

The OPD services have been shut in hospitals and the doctors have threatened to suspend emergency services also, a junior doctor associated with Hamidia hospital told IANS. The services in many hospitals were partially suspended on Thursday also.

Notably, the alarm bells have been ringing for almost a month as doctors have been threatening to go on strike and they have begun a statewide mobilisation rally under the banner of the MP government and autonomous doctors’ federation dubbed as ‘Chikitsa Bachao – Chikitsak Bachao’. From January 27 to February 7 the doctors held rallies across the state.

The federation comprises medical doctors from all 13 medical colleges which fall under the directorate of medical education. MP health department associated doctors from primary health centres to specialists in district hospitals, Bhopal gas relief and rehabilitation associated doctors, along with ESI and home department are also part of the joint stir.

“It’s been over a month that we were trying to seek the attention of the government, but the approach of the administration left us with no option but to stop all services, including emergency services in all government hospitals. We have sought intervention to resolve the issues, which almost all states have implemented in favour of doctors,” said Dr Rakesh Malviya, secretary, Medical Education Officers Association.

Sensing that doctors’ strike will result in a crisis, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Thursday held an emergency meeting with senior officials to review the situation.

“The Chief Minister held a meeting with the Collectors and Commissioners through video conferencing at the residence office, Samatva Bhavan late last night and got information about the health facilities in government hospitals and medical colleges,” the Chief Minister’s office tweeted on Friday.

–IANS

pd/dpb

Previous article
Free speech vs. Sec. 124A: Rohan Alva confronts the issue of sedition
Next article
'Namaami Namaami' from 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' is a divine song
This May Also Interest You
News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

News

Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series Taj Divided by Blood

News

Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

Fashion & Lifestyle

Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby’s birth a secret

News

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

News

Prithvi Shaw ‘attack’: Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill nabbed, sent to police custody

News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after ‘Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki’ for ‘Dhola’

News

Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

News

Harshita Gaur says ‘Jehanabad’ has earned her respect as an actress

News

Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot

News

Bollywood gets its own ‘Prince’ in ‘Shehzada’

News

Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

News

Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he begins shoot for his directorial debut

News

After calling Swara Bhasker B-grade actress, Kangana Ranaut wishes her wedding

News

InCar Trailer: ‘InCar’ is a bone-chilling journey of a victim-survivor

News

Shiv Thakare Clocks 2 Million Followers On Instagram

News

As ‘Pathaan’ tickets sell for Rs 110, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘phir dekhni padegi’

News

Biggest Oscar-nominated films to showcase at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

Technology

iOS devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice

Review

Web Series Review | The Night Manager: Rich cast for imperfect narrative

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US