scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Mumbai docs extract 100 gm 'hairball' from minor girl's tummy

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) In an unusual surgery, doctors removed a 100 gm hairball from the stomach of a 10-year-old girl from Dadar, who was habituated to plucking her hair and swallowing it.

The girl, Kiara Bansal, who was suffering from a bizarre disorder called ‘trichophagiais’ – compulsive eating of hair, linked to ‘trichotillomania’ (hair-pulling) – was brought to the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Parel, suffering from intense pain.

Paediatric surgeon Parag Karkera conducted a clinical examination and felt what was a lump in the girl’s abdomen.

“We conducted a CT-Scan which showed a ‘trichobezoar’ or a mass of hair in the stomach and some part of the mass was going into the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine,” said Karkera.

Since hair does not dissolve in the stomach, it remains in the digestive system, and then turns into a ball or a mass which keeps increasing, though it is rarely seen among children, he explained.

The medical team carried out a two-hour surgery to remove the hairball from Kiara’s tummy, and she is doing well on follow-up.

Karkera said that even Kiara’s parents were not aware of her ‘habit’, but not treating in time could have led to complications like intestinal obstruction, perforated intestines or a hole in the stomach wall and small intestine.

–IANS

qn/arm

Previous article
IBA welcomes support from athletes, coaches in 'fight to regain Olympic recognition'
Next article
HP Inc unveils LaserJet printers with sustainable printing tech
This May Also Interest You
Technology

HP Inc introduces 150 products, solutions for future hybrid work

Technology

Google says reviewing NCLAT order in CCI case, weighing legal options

Technology

HP Inc unveils LaserJet printers with sustainable printing tech

Sports

IBA welcomes support from athletes, coaches in 'fight to regain Olympic recognition'

Sports

Scotland defeat leaves big questions for new coach De la Fuente

News

Chris Pratt aims to honour video games with 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

News

Katy Perry has been sober for 5 weeks after promise to fiance Orlando Bloom

News

Sanam Puri on 'Aur Iss Dil Mein': 'It's about pain of being betrayed'

Health & Lifestyle

Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer patients: Study

News

Robin Sohi plays an antagonist in 'Ajooni'

Sports

Mickey Arthur set to be Pakistan's consultant team director; Morne Morkel to be bowling coach

News

Shirley Setia's debut composition 'Kaho Na' features mix of acoustic pop, Afro pop, ambient synths

Sports

India's SD Prajwal Dev advances to pre-quarterfinals at ITF Mysuru Open 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Flu can raise your heart attack risk by 6 times: Study

News

Adah Sharma 'couldn't sleep' just thinking about her role in 'The Kerala Story'

News

Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters

Sports

BAN vs IRE: Litton Das smashes fastest fifty for Bangladesh, breaks Mohammad Ashraful's 16-year-old record

News

To reach Oscars, distribution game needs to be topnotch: Guneet Monga (IANS Interview)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US