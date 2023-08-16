scorecardresearch
Nephrologist Strike: Gujarat's 280 dialysis centres operational round the clock

By Agency News Desk

Gandhinagar, Aug 16 (IANS) In response to the ongoing strike by nephrologists in Gujarat from August 14 to 16, the state government has taken the decision to extend the operating hours of all 280 centers under the A-One Dialysis Programme across all talukas until late in the night.

The A-One Dialysis programme currently operates across the state with 280 centres, facilitating approximately 4 lakh free dialysis procedures annually.

The Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) Ahmedabad, which serves as the nodal agency for the programme, has issued a directive ensuring that no patient requiring dialysis should encounter any difficulties during this period.

This move comes as a response to the protest by nephrologists throughout Gujarat who have refrained from providing dialysis services to PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) patients for a duration of three days.

The protest is aimed at opposing the reduction in the dialysis rates provided to private hospitals under the PMJAY scheme.

–IANS

janvi/prw

4
Ali Fazal to debut in Off-Broadway production in New York City
Cincinnati Masters: Alcaraz beat Thompson for 50th win of season; Djokovic loses in doubles
