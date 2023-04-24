scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

New inflammation gene may help personalise kidney disease treatment

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, April 24 (IANS) Researchers have identified a gene that controls the cut-off switch for kidney inflammation and could pave the way for more precise disease diagnostics and personalised treatment for kidney diseases.

The team from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, University of New South Wales and Westmead Hospital in Australia, found that common genetic variants of TNFAIP3 — which increase inflammation in the body, can paradoxically protect the kidneys from damage in the short term.

“We wanted to investigate whether inherited differences in how people regulate inflammation could lead to better or worse kidney health outcomes,” said Professor Shane Grey, Head of the Transplant Immunology Lab at Garvan.

“We focused on the TNFAIP3 gene, which produces a protein called A20 that acts as a ‘brake’ on inflammation. Common variants of TNFAIP3 have been linked to autoimmune disease, but their role in kidney disease was unknown. Our discovery that some genetic variants can be protective against inflammation could lead to a simple genetic test that helps predict the risk of kidney disease for patients,” Grey added.

Acute kidney injury — a sudden and rapid decline in kidney function that is in part caused by inflammation — is an important risk factor for progression to chronic kidney disease. Currently there are limited treatment options for acute kidney injury, and imprecise tools to predict who is most at risk of poor recovery or kidney failure.

The team first investigated how different TNFAIP3 variants influence A20’s function, finding a series of rare variants that reduced its anti-inflammatory effect. They then tested the effects of one of the variants that promotes inflammation during kidney injury in a mouse model.

“Despite increasing inflammation, this rare variant surprisingly protected the kidneys from injury. We found this protection to be due to another of A20’s functions: preventing cells from self-destructing,” said Professor Natasha Rogers, nephrologist and Head of Transplantation at Westmead.

“Our study indicates that these ‘hot’ TNFAIP3 variants can alter the outcome of kidney injury, and they do so through complex effects on inflammation and cell survival.”

The study, published in the journal Kidney International, could lead to a simple genetic test to allow doctors to determine whether an individual carries a ‘hot’ version of the inflammation control gene, giving families greater certainty about their risk factors.

However, additional research is needed, the team said.

–IANS

rvt/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Aus govt pledges funding for long Covid research
Next article
Global PC shipments fall 30% in Q1 2023: Report
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

WHO urges vigilance in Europe over mpox

News

Aayush Sharma gets legal notice for using the title ‘Ruslaan’

Sports

Super Cup: NorthEast United march to semis with 6-3 win over Churchill Brothers

Sports

Golf: Shubhankar Sharma gets off to disappointing start at ISPS Handa C'ships

News

Adnan, Aditi express gratitude as 'Katha Ankahee' completes 100 episodes

Technology

US imposes $300m penalty over hard disk drive exports to Huawei

Sports

IPL 2023: Don't know how it happened but it happened, says LSG skipper Rahul after loss to GT

Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Brought the high confidence from ODIs into this season, says Siraj after his 4/21

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists identify thousands of unknown viruses in babies' gut

News

Nandish Sandhu's character in 'Jubilee' was 'challenging but rewarding'

News

Afrorave prodigy Rema to tour India in May

Technology

News outlet Insider to lay off 10% of its workforce

Technology

Private space player Bellatrix Aerospace's payload to fly on ISRO's PSLV on April 22

Sports

IPL 2023: Take responsibility for the loss, should have stood there, admits Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star as Gujarat pull off miraculous 7-run win over Lucknow

Technology

We aim to localise 70% raw materials by 2023 end: Boult Audio CEO

News

Explosions, over-the-top car chases & revenge in Fast X brand new trailer

Technology

Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels from all media accounts

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US