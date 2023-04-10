scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

No need to panic unnecessarily over Covid situation: Goa Health Minister

By Agency News Desk

Panaji, April 10 (IANS) Amid a surge in new cases, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that there was no need to panic unnecessarily over the Covid situation in the state

Although around 100 cases are reported everyday on an average, the Minister said “there was no need to panic unnecessarily. We are following protocol laid down by the Central government. Our infrastructure is in place. People should take precaution and care”.

He was speaking after a mock drill was conducted earlier in the day across government and private hospitals to review the Covid preparedness.

“We are strictly implementing the ‘Clinical Establishment Act’ and will do surprise visits. Private hospitals divert the patients at the last stage, which is not good,” Rane said, adding that action will be taken against such establishments.

He said doctors will keep a check on Covid variants act accordingly. “People have experienced Covid situations. Hence they should wear masks and take care.”

The Minister said that the state is ready to fight the Covid battle yet again and has taken strict measures in light of previous experiences, ensuring that every issue is addressed.

The coastal state has 776 active cases of Covid, including 107 new cases registered on Sunday.

It has witnessed a surge in Covid cases since March 19.

Rane said that the state is following the protocol as asked by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Minister said that he has directed the team at Goa Medical College and Hospital to activate the Genome Sequencing machine on the premises.

“We have also begun in-patient testing at government hospitals using antigen testing to better understand the situation and keep things under control. If necessary, RT-PCR testing is performed, and genome sequencing is performed in accordance with protocols and SOPs,” he said.

Rane also highlighted that an emergency vaccination requirement is also being provided, in case anyone requires it as a booster for travel purposes.

–IANS

sbk/ksk/

Previous article
5 amazing fitness tips for razor-sharp waistline and toned bikini body
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

5 amazing fitness tips for razor-sharp waistline and toned bikini body

News

Working with Ilaiyaraaja was an honour and a challenge for 'Bheed' lyricist Dr Sagar

Technology

Cold supply chain marketplace Celcius raises Rs 100 cr to organise sector

Health & Lifestyle

Over 8.5L people visit Kochi Biennale's 5th edition

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran stuns with his transformation in 'Aadujeevitham'

News

Ashi Singh likes to spend with her furry friends, says 'they are family'

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan are not reuniting for Entertainment Ki Raat; Fans waiting for SuMaan reunion

News

On Siblings Day, Athiya Shetty shares unseen pic with brother Ahan Shetty

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project

Sports

Kerala deaf team wins IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship

Technology

Lava launches new smartphone with 6.5-inch display under Rs 10K

Technology

Pixel phone users randomly getting free cash from Google

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,880 new Covid cases

News

Ryan Reynolds buys a $1.8 million home in Welsh village

News

Salman Khan unveils new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' ahead of trailer launch

Technology

ESA mission to probe Jupiter's icy moons to launch on Thursday

News

Rupali Ganguly: 'It took me twenty-two years to be where I am today'

Fashion and Lifestyle

For Anil Kapoor it is time for ‘Sexy at 60’ – fighter mode on

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US