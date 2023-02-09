scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

By News Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 9 (IANS) Two-time Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, presently admitted to a leading private hospital with pneumonia is recovering well, a doctor said on Thursday. The doctor, who called on him, said he was found Chandy sitting in a chair, reading the newspaper, and that he looked cheerful.

The 79-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Monday with fever and that too after his younger brother Alex V. Chandy and others expressed concern on his treatment protocol and sought the urgent intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Chandy has been suffering from throat cancer and has been undergoing treatment for the past few years.

Recently being treated at a Bengaluru hospital, he had returned on January 1 and was supposed to return there, but, according to his younger brother, further treatment was denied and he was not taken to Bengaluru.

Following the controversy, Vijayan asked Health Minister Veena George to take appropriate action and she has constituted a high level medical team of government doctors who are overseeing the present treatment and further treatment.

It remains to be seen if Chandy will be taken to Bengaluru for further treatment.

–IANS

sg/vd

Previous article
Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee
Next article
Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Syrian health sector suffers from US sanctions: Minister

Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer Grover’s claim that 150 mn users’ data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US