Over 150 persons fall ill in Katihar after meal at ceremony

Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) More than 150 persons fell ill after consuming adulterated food at an event in Bihar’s Katihar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Visharia village under the Koda police station in the district. The victims assembled for the ‘Shraddh’ of a person who died recently and partook of food. They started complaining of stomachache, vomiting and loose motion on Monday night.

It turned ugly on Tuesday as several fell severely ill. The victims were taken to primary and common health centres in village, block, and sub-divisional hospitals. Around one dozen persons are in critical condition and were referred to Sadar hospital in Katihar.

“The villagers of Visharia become victims of food poisoning. We have sent a medical team in the village to provide treatment to other victims who are recuperating there and suffering from minor illness. We have collected the food samples from the house and sent it to the lab for testing. Situation is under control. No deaths have been reported so far,” said an officer of the Civil Surgeon’s office.

