scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Over 60% youth in India are susceptible to e-cigarettes: Study

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Almost 61 per cent of people aged between 15-30 in India who have never used electronic cigarettes (e-cigarette) before are susceptible to taking up vaping in the future, according to a new study.

The study, based on an international survey of 4,007 people, including 456 from across India, identified exposure to e-cigarette advertising as having the second greatest effect on susceptibility, after current or past tobacco use, while perceived harmfulness reduced the likelihood of susceptibility.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), susceptibility to e-cigarette use among young people is a major public health concern due to the adverse health effects of nicotine on the developing brain and potential negative outcomes from other chemicals present in the devices.

“There is a growing concern that young people in India are becoming increasingly susceptible to the use of e-cigarettes. Urgent interventions and comprehensive campaigns addressing the risks and impact of e-cigarette use are imperative,” said Sudhir Raj Thout, Research Fellow, at the Institute in India.

Further, the survey showed that in India, 51 per cent, who had never used e-cigarettes before were curious about them, 49 per cent said they would use them if offered by a friend, and 44 per cent had intentions to use them in the next year.

Researchers also found that almost half (47 per cent) of Indian respondents had seen e-cigarette advertising. These results were comparable to the UK (63 per cent), China (51 per cent), and Australia (30 per cent) where the study also took place. The findings are published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

It is to be noted that the majority of the Indian respondents in the study had a higher education and could be categorised in the high-income group.

However, they were less likely to believe that e-cigarettes are addictive (66 per cent) or harmful (66 per cent) compared to those in Australia (87 per cent and 83 per cent, respectively), where susceptibility was the lowest (54 per cent).

The researchers called for a complete ban on e-cigarette advertising along with raising awareness on its harmful effects.

The tobacco market in India is one of the largest in the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 27 per cent of the Indian population use tobacco in some form.

In 2019, India introduced the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act to protect its significant young population from the harms of e-cigarettes.

However, despite the huge penalties, young people still have access to e-cigarettes through non-compliant retailers without featuring any health warning.

–IANS

rvt/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Elio' teaser-trailer promises a thrilling intergalactic adventure
This May Also Interest You
News

'Elio' teaser-trailer promises a thrilling intergalactic adventure

News

Richa Chadha calls 'Fukrey' special as it introduced her to 'the love of her life'

Technology

India's smart home security camera shipments grew 48% in Q1 2023: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Microplastics getting deposited in human respiratory tract: Study

Technology

OpenAI releases generative text features with function calling capability

News

Luke Bryan defends Katy Perry amid 'American Idol' backlash

News

Kristen Stewart writing script for stoner girl comedy with fiancé Dylan Meyer

News

Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as Paps ask her about her boyfriend Vijay Varma

Sports

'I'm going to go 3-2 to England': Nasser Hussain backs Stokes' team to reclaim Ashes series

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares vacation pictures with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Fashion & Lifestyle

Camila Cabello is dating again after Shawn Mendes reunion fizzles out

News

Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out video messages feature on iOS, Android beta

Health & Lifestyle

Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji advised bypass surgery

News

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim exits concert due to her ‘deteriorating condition’

News

The Fukreys to return the 3d time on December 1

Technology

Zscaler introduces new cyber solutions to leverage generative AI

Sports

'This is just the start, I want to achieve much more', says Uttam Singh

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US