scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Pakistan runs short of life-saving drugs

By News Bureau

Karachi, March 27 (IANS) The pricing policy of Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the depreciating rupee have caused extreme shortage of most imported and critical medicines in Pakistan, media reports said on Monday.

“Due to the extreme depreciation of Pakistani currency against the dollar and controversial drug pricing policy of Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), their prices have risen manifold and it has become economically unviable for importers to bring them on the existing prices given by the DRAP,” Abdul Mannan, a pharmacist and importer of biological products said, The News reported.

Both public and private healthcare facilities are facing a shortage of imported vaccines, cancer therapies, fertility drugs and anaesthesia gases after vendors stopped their supplies due to dollar-rupee disparity, medicines suppliers and officials said.

At the moment, the most important drug which is not being supplied to health facilities is Heparin, which is a blood-thinning agent used after some cardiovascular procedures, The News reported.

Similarly, some important anaesthetic gases like isoflurane, sevoflurane as well as monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of different types of cancers as well as fertility products like human chronic gonadotropin (HCG) and human menopausal gonadotropin (HMG) are also not being provided to health facilities due to dollar-rupee disparity and pricing policy of the DRAP, they added.

Although most of the oral medicines including syrups, tablets and injections are produced locally, Pakistan imports most of the biological products including all vaccines, anti-cancer medicines and therapies, hormones, fertility medicines as well as other products from India, China, Russia, European countries as well as the US, and Turkey, The News reported.

–IANS

san/d

Previous article
Nani on 'Dasara': This is the first mass film which will touch your heart
Next article
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders announce Nitish Rana as captain in absence of injured Shreyas Iyer
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders announce Nitish Rana as captain in absence of injured Shreyas Iyer

News

Nani on 'Dasara': This is the first mass film which will touch your heart

News

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in love with the Approval of their families?

News

Jonathan Majors accused of taking dangerous steroid on 'Creed 3' set after domestic violence arrest

Sports

Australia batter Cameron Bancroft joins Somerset for early County Championship season

Sports

WPL 2023: I'm sure we will have many more titles in the longer run, says Delhi's Shikha Pandey

News

Prosenjit Chatterjee dedicates his 'Jubilee' look to his father Biswajeet

News

Jodhpur man who threatened Salman Khan sent to police custody till April 3

News

Dino James reveals why he doesn't have a stage name: I got a cool name already!

Sports

IBA delivers open letter to IOC chief, executive board on governance concerns

Sports

There aren't many players who are as hungry to score as I am: Sunil Chhetri

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety post cardiac arrest more common in women than men: Study

Health & Lifestyle

61% Mumbaikars feel 'sleepy' at workplace, claims survey

News

Sanjeev Jotangia joins the cast of 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

News

Priyanka now serves on Executive Committee of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences' actors branch

News

Ravi Kishan reveals facing casting couch by woman who is 'big shot', offered 'coffee at night'

News

Japanese mom creates 'RRR' flip book to help her 7 year old son understand the film

Sports

Was a special innings to witness especially from the other end: Hendricks on de Kock's century

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US