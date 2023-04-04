scorecardresearch
Rajasthan doctors' Maha rally today against Right to Health Bill

By News Bureau

Jaipur, April 4 (IANS) Rajasthan doctors here will show their strength against the Right to Health (RTH) Bill by taking out a Maha rally on Tuesday.

This will be the second show of strength by the doctors in the last 10 days as earlier on March 27, a big rally was also taken out in Jaipur.

On late Monday night, a team of doctors along with the Chief Secretary had elaborate discussions. It was mentioned that the hospital operators have not taken any kind of concession from the government and they should be kept out of the purview of this bill.

Secretary of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Society, Dr. Vijay Kapoor said, “The kind of rally that was taken out on March 27, will be taken out on Tuesday as well. The rally will be taken out from Residents Hostel Ground SMS Medical College at 11 a.m. It will reach SMS Medical College via Gokhale Hostel Road, Tonk Road, Maharani College Tiraha, Ashok Marg, Rajput Sabha Bhavan, Panch Batti, MI Road, Ajmeri Gate, New Gate, Albert Hall.”

He said that doctors have been called from all the districts of the state to make this rally a success. “After this rally, there will be a meeting of our committee, in which further decisions will be taken.

“Our protest will continue till the government withdraws this bill,” said Dr Kapoor.

In protest against the bill, 218 hospital operators of Jaipur have given their written consent to stop government schemes (Chiranjeevi, RGHS). Even on Monday, more than 100 private hospital operators from 21 districts of the state have applied in writing for de-emphasis of these government schemes.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, it was decided that the government will include hospitals in the Right-to-Health Bill in a phased manner. In the first phase, four types of hospitals will be included in the bill. First – all those hospitals, to which the government has provided land at a concessional rate, second – all government and private medical colleges, third – all hospitals running on PPP mode, and fourth – all those hospitals under the trust, which have received some or the other help from the government.

Further, it has been announced to keep hospitals with less than 50 beds out of the bill. Efforts will be made to include big private hospitals in the bill in the next phase.

If there is any amendment or change in Right to Health in future, two representatives of IMA will be involved in it. It was decided that there should be consent on a single window system for complaints and police will not be able to file cases directly against doctors.

–IANS

arc/dpb

Entertainment Today

