S.Korea sees new Covid cases amid increased spring excursions

By News Bureau

Seoul, April 4 (IANS) South Korea is witnessing an increase in fresh Covid-19 cases as outdoor gatherings have increased amid the spring season, data revealed on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 13,375 new cases, including 16 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,857,275, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Tuesday’s tally was up from 4,349 the previous day and 12,124 a week ago, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The figure hit the highest Tuesday figure in seven weeks since February 14.

The KDCA added eight more Covid-19 fatalities, raising the death toll to 34,289.

The number of critically ill patients came to 132, down from the previous day’s 136.

Health authorities are monitoring the spread of the virus as cherry blossom festivals and other mass outdoor leisure activities increased across the country.

South Korea eased most of its virus curbs from late March, including the mask mandate on public transportation.

Authorities are mulling the right time to treat Covid-19 as an endemic disease, the next step toward returning to pre-pandemic normalcy.

–IANS

ksk/

Covid cases in UP cross 500 mark
Elon Musk changes Twitter's blue bird logo with 'Doge' meme
Entertainment Today

