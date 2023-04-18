scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Tick infection affects different cell types in brain: Study

By Agency News Desk

London, April 18 (IANS) The dreaded tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) virus infects different types of brain cells in different parts of the brain, depending on whether the affected person’s immune system is activated or not, according to a study.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines TBE as a disease caused by a virus. The virus spreads to people via bite from an infected tick, eating or drinking unpasteurised dairy products (milk and cheese) from infected goats, sheep, or cows.

The virus can cause serious brain inflammation with long-term disabilities as a result. There is currently no curative treatment for TBE, but the most important measures are to prevent infection by avoiding tick bites and to get vaccinated.

“This increased understanding of how the virus behaves in the brain and how it activates the immune system is a crucial step in the development of effective treatments and preventive measures against this difficult disease,” said Anna Overby, professor at Umea University in Sweden.

The researchers mapped how the TBE virus infects the brain to cause encephalitis. They developed a method to three-dimensionally determine the location of viruses in the brain of mice and determine which specific parts of the brain have been infected with TBE virus.

The method is based on information from image analyses that were combined with studies of gene expression in different cell types. The result can be seen as a virus ‘road map’ in the brain.

It turned out that there was a big difference between the spread of the virus in the brains of mice with and without an innate immune response.

The virus infected different regions of the brain depending on the innate immune system of the mouse. When the researchers zoomed in on the cells in the infected brain regions, they could see that the immune system not only affected how the virus spread, it also changed which cell types were infected in the affected regions of the brain.

When the researchers zoomed in further, they could see that in cases where the immune system in the brain could not be activated, the brain’s immune cells, microglia, were infected. Their task is otherwise to help prevent and clear the infection. In mice that could activate their immune system in the brain, however, it was mainly nerve cells that were infected.

It is already known that the innate immune system plays an important role in preventing the TBE virus from damaging the brain, but it has been unclear where and which cells they infect.

“This is an important piece of the puzzle that is now being put in place. The results underline the importance of the immune system for those infected with TBE. We have also opened up new opportunities to study viruses that infect the brain with the new imaging methods we have developed and by combining them with gene expression analysis from individual cells,” Overby said.

–IANS

rvt/prw/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: I am always involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about result, says Dhoni
Next article
Super Cup: Not many would have given us a chance, says coach Miranda after Odisha FC reach semis
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Coney suggests Conway to be at three in New Zealand's ODI line-up to cover Williamson's absence

News

Poorti Arya of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' took a break from acting for her health

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis: Four-time Olympian Elena Timina, Jorg Bitzigeio spearhead strong coaching line-up for Season 4

Sports

Super Cup football: Jamshedpur, ATK Mohun Bagan meet in a clash of ISL sides in Group C

Sports

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Shanmukha Pulli triumphs in a three-way tie

Technology

Most Indians still store financial passwords in smartphones, finds report

News

Sankalp Reddy on 'IB 71': Was drawn to explore the world of undercover operations

News

Why Shehnaaz Gill blocked Salman Khan’s Number on her phone? Find Out the reason

Sports

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Ishaan continues giant killing spree, in joint lead

News

'Jubilee' actor Alok Arora's has a personal connection with the Partition

News

Sumati Singh goes down memory lane to her childhood while shooting a scene

News

Shruti Hassan hits back in a humorous way

Sports

Title race hots up in Premier League as Arsenal held while Man City cruise to win

News

Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' to wrap up production before schedule

News

Lena Khan to direct Hasan Minhaj Bollywood Comedy 'Best of the Best'

Sports

IPL 2023: '… Should have been an easy chase', Warner asks DC batters to do better

Technology

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter completes 50th flight on Red Planet

News

Jake Gyllenhaal would 'love' to star in 'Fiddler on the Roof' on broadway

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US