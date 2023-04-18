scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Vietnam to boost Covid vaccination rate

By Agency News Desk

Hanoi, April 18 (IANS) Vietnam has called for an intensified effort in Covid-19 vaccinations by provincial and municipal health sectors, local media reported on Tuesday.

The country’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) has allocated 832,900 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to all 63 provinces and cities nationwide, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media.

The vaccination rate does not equal across the country, and many localities have lower rates, below 80 per cent.

Phan Trong Lan, director of the General Department of Preventive Medicine, said that the number of Covid-19 cases might continue to increase, while the country is still at pandemic level one, which is low risk.

More than 266 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Vietnam, with 51.6 million people aged 18 years and older having received their third dose.

In the past week, the Southeast Asian country recorded more than 2,600 new Covid-19 cases, an average of nearly 400 new cases per day.

For more than three and a half months, it has not recorded any fatalities related to the virus.

–IANS

ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Umar Riaz and Ragini Sutradhar – Mai Tumse Milne Aaunga Song Lyrics
Next article
IPL 2023: Conway's batting style is very similar to Michael Hussey, says Irfan Pathan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Flamengo sack manager Vitor Pereira

Technology

Amazon, Google CEOs 'hint' at more layoffs amid economic meltdown

Technology

WhatsApp releases 'companion mode' to all beta users on Android

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in red dress at Baba Siddique’s iftar party

Sports

Argentina to host 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup

Sports

National Shooting: Shiva Narwal and Neha win Air Pistol trials

Sports

Real Madrid looks to return to 'business as usual' against Chelsea in Champions League

Technology

Spanish scientists discover technique that detects cancer 'within 3 hours'

Sports

IPL 2023: Rana, Suryakumar pick Piyush Chawla's spell as differentiator in Mumbai's five-wicket win over KKR

News

ALTT announces the launch of its new show ‘Puraani Havveli Ka Rahasya’

Sports

Brazil Para-Badminton International: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam book semis spots

News

Viacom18 completes strategic partnership with Reliance, Bodhi Tree Systems, Paramount Global

Sports

Shooting: Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift, Anant Jeet, Ganemat win in National selection trials

News

Blackpink tops the bill at Coachella mainstage, makes history with headline act

News

Geetika Mehandru joins the cast of in 'Luv ki Arrange Marriage'

Sports

Real Madrid defeat Chelsea in Champions League quarter-final first leg

Sports

Estudiantes extend Boca Juniors' losing streak

Sports

IPL 2023: We need to put runs on the board, says Ganguly as DC remain winless in four matches

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US