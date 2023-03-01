scorecardresearch
Boxx Era: A different kind of fitness experience by Jeeth Sanghavi and Shivani Dahiya

Boxx Era is all set to lead from the front owing to its exceptional setup comprising of experienced coaches, training modules and much more.

By Glamsham Brand Desk
Boxx Era by Jeeth Sanghavi and Shivani Dahiya

The rise of the fitness industry in India has been an incredible phenomenon to witness over the last decade. In a country that is known for its diverse culture and traditions, the focus on health and wellness has been a major contributing factor to the success of the industry. With the introduction of numerous fitness clubs, gyms and wellness centres all over the country, it is no surprise that the trend has caught on quickly. It is estimated that the fitness industry in India is worth around Rs. 25,000 crore, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11-12% over the next few years.

“The primary reason for the growth of the fitness industry in India is due to the increasing awareness about the importance of physical health and its associated benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, enhanced energy levels, and improved mental health. The popularity of fitness-related activities and sports has also been on the rise, which has further contributed to the growth of the industry,” informs Jeeth Sanghavi who along with co-founder Shivani Dahiya has founded Boxx Era, an all women-led fitness center in India.

The newly launched entity has been making waves in the fitness industry. It’s a unique establishment that focuses on helping people of all ages achieve their health and wellness goals in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Jeeth Sanghavi and Shivani Dahiya have gone to great lengths to create a space specifically tailored to their client’s individual needs. From personalized fitness plans to specialized equipment, Boxx Era is designed to meet the needs of each of their members.

The team of creators at Boxx Era is passionate about helping people empower themselves through physical activity and self-care. Their dedication to creating an environment that is free from intimidation and judgement shows in every aspect of their facility. From the uplifting neon signs to the impressive selection of fitness classes, Boxx Era is creating a space that is perfect for everyone. Whether you’re a beginner looking to explore fitness for the first time or a seasoned athlete looking to refine your skills, Boxx Era is the ideal place to be in.

Boxx Era is a great example of the progress that can be made when the right people come together to achieve a common goal. The fitness center is a testament to the strength and potential of female leadership, and the team behind Boxx Era is paving the way for more women-led businesses in the fitness world.

