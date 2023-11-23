1st T20I: Josh Inglis' blazing ton, Smith's patient fifty help Australia post 208/3

Visakhapatnam, Nov 23 (IANS) Josh Inglis (110) hammered the joint-fastest century in T20I for Australia and added 130 runs for the second wicket partnership with Steven Smith (52) as the visitors blasted 208/3 in their 20 overs in the opening T20I of the five-match series against India here on Thursday.

Inglis slammed his century off 47 balls, hitting nine fours and eight sixes as he raced to 110 off 50 deliveries after Idnia skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Inglis, who is the fifth Australian batter to score a hundred in T20 Internationals, added 130 runs for the second wicket with Steve Smith, which is the highest stand for the second wicket for Australia in this format.

Inglis joined Smith in the middle after young spinner Ravi Bishnoi had sent Matthew Short (13) packing in the fifth over with Australia at 31/1. Inglis gave a masterclass in power-hitting, as he swung, slogged, heaved and hoicked the ball to all corners of the stadium as he reached his half-century in 29 balls.

In contrast, Smith came up with a patient knock, scoring his 52 off 41 balls, hitting eight fours in all.

They took the Australian score to 161 in the 16th over when Smith was out, attempting a quick run after playing the ball to short fine-leg and was caught well short of the crease at the bowler’s end by a good through by Prasidh Krishna to Mukesh Kumar.

Inglis was out for 110 off 50 balls as he attempted a big shot off Prasidh Krishna and was taken by Yashasavi Jaiswal at deep square leg fence.

While Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna claimed a wicket each for India, it was Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel who applied the brakes on the rampaging Australian batters, as they gave away 61 runs in their eight overs.

Brief scores:

Australia 208/3 in 20 overs (Josh Inglis 110, Steve Smith 52; Ravi Bishnoi 1-54, Prasidh Krishna 1-50) against India.

–IANS

