4th Test: Akash Deep shines on dream debut as England reduce to 112/5 at lunch

Ranchi, Feb 23 (IANS) Fast-bowler Akash Deep shone in his dream-like Test debut as England were reduced to 112/5 in 24.1 overs by India at lunch on day one of the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium here on Friday.

Akash Deep, who picked 11 wickets for four games for India ‘A’ against England Lions last month, did the bulk of the damage with his sensational spell of 3-24 on a pitch which has a lot of cracks. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took a scalp each to add more joy for India in the morning session.

After being handed his debut cap by head coach Rahul Dravid and replacing the rested Jasprit Bumrah, Akash had Zak Crawley clean bowled for three via a nip-backer through the gate to send the off-stump on a cartwheel ride. The moment of happiness on getting his first Test wicket changed when the no-ball siren came calling, as replays showed he overstepped at the crease.

Crawley took full advantage of being let-off by Akash Deep, with his crisp drives, showing full face of the bat and flicking very well, including taking 18 runs off the fourth over of Mohammed Siraj. Akash Deep’s wait for the first Test wicket ended in the tenth over when he got a length delivery to nip away and took the outside edge of Ben Duckett’s bat to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

One brought two as Akash Deep got one to seam in to beat the inside edge and hit the pad in front of off-stump. India got the lbw decision in their favour via review as Pope fell for a two-ball duck. Akash Deep finally took out Crawley for run-a-ball 42 when he got one to seam in from outside off-stump and went through the gate to hit the top of off-stump.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root stitched a 52-run stand off 57 balls for the fourth wicket, but the former missed the sweep against Ashwin and was trapped lbw on the back thigh in front of the stumps, falling for 38 off 35 balls.

At the stroke of lunch, Stokes was trapped lbw for just three as Jadeja’s delivery kept low and hit the front pad just above the ankle. With Root still unbeaten on 16, England would need for him and other batters to hang around to make a competitive total.

Brief Scores: England 112/5 in 24.1 overs (Zak Crawley 42; Akash Deep 3-24) against India

–IANS

nr/bc